The city of Helena unveiled a ground-mounted solar array during a ceremony held Tuesday morning at the City Transportation Shop.

The shop, 3001 Lyndale Ave., is the first city building to receive a large-scale renewable energy project.

Installation of the 50 kilowatt solar array began in May. It started generated power on May 12 despite installation not being completed until June 29, city spokesman Jacob Garcin said in an email Tuesday.

"The solar panels have produced approximately $2,800 worth of electricity so far," Garcin said. "We project it will provide between $7,000 and $8,000 of electricity annually."

He said in June, the panels produced 9,009 kilowatt-hours of electricity, or the amount of electrical energy consumed when 1,000 watts are used for one hour, and have produced a total of 17,106 kWh to date.

The total cost of the project pencils out to about $140,000. The city used a $50,000 Universal System Benefits Grant from NorthWestern Energy to help offset the cost.

Garcin also noted the Helena City Commission "provide(ed) consent" to move forward general fund savings resulting from American Rescue Plan Act aid to the tune of nearly a quarter million dollars for two additional solar projects.

"Staff are working on a resolution to bring forward to a full Commission meeting in the near future," he said.

The investment of ARPA dollars into more city solar projects was initially pitched by City Commissioner Sean Logan.

Logan proposed leveraging some of the remaining ARPA money to secure more NorthWestern Energy grants, which require a local match.

"I think it's just a great investment of one-time money," he said.

Logan said the city has "a lot of choices" when it comes to city-owned buildings that could benefit from renewable energy.

A memo on the proposal written by Logan included a list of 18 facilities sorted by energy consumption prepared by former Helena Sustainability Coordinator Patrick Judge. At the top of the list is the city's wastewater treatment plant, which in 2019 consumed more than 3.23 million kWh of electricity.

Some more public-facing sites on the list include the Helena Civic Center, Helena Fire Station One, Kay McKenna Park and Memorial Park's pool, band shell and warming house.

During Monday's city commission meeting, the commissioners heard an impassioned petition to build lights for the skate park in Centennial Park from two local youths.

"I really like the idea of solar lighting or plugging solar into existing power that's down there," Commissioner Andy Shirtliff said, adding that he spends plenty of time in the park with his family and their dog. "I've brought it up before, the need to add lights to our dog park for safety because it is along the railroad, but also too I have seen a lot of the activity (in the skate park). ... So thanks for bringing this idea to us."

The city pledged in a 2020 resolution to source all of its energy from clean, renewable projects by 2030.

During an interview for the full-time position of city manager with Helena Citizens' Council representatives, then interim City Manager Tim Burton called for a reassessment of the city's green resolutions.

"We need to take the time to review those resolutions," he said. "What benchmarks do they lay out? How were those benchmarks come to? Were they just grabbed out of thin air?"

He said the city needs to determine if those goals are actually "achievable and realistic" before continuing forward with them.

Since then, the city has unveiled the solar array, is planning for two more, installed electric vehicle charging stations at Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course and purchased a fully electric, zero-emission street sweeper.