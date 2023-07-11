The Helena City Commission will meet Thursday with U.S. Army Reserve 88th Readiness Division commander, Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker.

They will discuss the Army Reserve, economic impacts of the Reserve in Montana, Army Reserve soldiers as residents and other local topics, according to an email provided by the city.

The meeting is 2:30 p.m. in conference room 326 of the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave.

No official business will be discussed and no decisions regarding city issues will be made, Helena officials said.

The public may attend.

Baker assumed command of the division, based at Fort Snelling, Minnesota, on July 30, 2022. He was previously the commander of the 416th Theater Engineer Command, Darien, Illinois, according to the website, www.usar.army.mil.

Baker has held numerous command and staff positions throughout the U.S. Army Reserve.

He earned his bachelor of science degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of Illinois-Chicago and a master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He has received many military awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters.

The 88th Readiness Division, headquartered at Fort Snelling, and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is a two-star command that provides base operations support to more than 46,500 Army Reserve soldiers, 2,594 active Guard and Reserve soldiers and 2,524 civilians serving in 525 units at 277 sites in 19 states in the northwestern U.S., from the Ohio River Valley to the Pacific Coast.