What kind of government do you deserve?

The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area is having a public forum 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday on the upcoming review of the current form of city government.

Article XI of the Montana Constitution requires each local government to review its structure every 10 years and place the issue before voters in June. The League has formed a study committee to inform the public on the review process of the current forms of local government for the city of Helena and Lewis and Clark County.

The panel will discuss the purpose and roles of both city and county government and the challenges (and opportunities) facing them as they prepare for the June review. The meeting will be in Lewis and Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch, Helena.

Panelists include Tom Rolfe, chair of the Lewis and Clark County Board of Commissioners, Helena City Manager Tim Burton and former Helena Mayor Jim Smith.

There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentations.

Those interested in viewing online via Zoom should send an email to lwv.helena@gmail.com.

The city of Helena has a commission-manager form of government, with a direct election of mayor. According to the city of Helena website, "This form establishes a representative system where all power is concentrated in the elected commission as a whole and where the commission hires a professionally trained manager to oversee the delivery of public services."

The city commission is to be a nonpartisan body, as mandated by the city charter.

Lewis and Clark County has a three-member commission, each elected to staggered six-year terms. There are seven elected county officials who serve four-year terms.

It was not immediately clear what forms of government would be discussed Monday.

Mary Harlow, who co-chairs the league’s local government study committee along with Sharon Haugen, said the 10-year review provides a chance to educate the public about its governments.

“A lot of people complain about their government and this is an opportunity to make a change if it’s not working properly,” she said.

Harlow said Montana was unique, adding there isn’t another state that has something in its constitution to review government every 10 years.

The voting will take place statewide.

“I’ll be interested to see how this will work out,” she said.

Harlow said if people say in June they would like a review, then the people will elect a local government study commission that will have two years to come up with a recommendation.