The Helena City Commission is mulling a potential increase to Capital Transit fares that could amount to a more than 250% rate hike.

According to Helena Transportation Systems Department leadership, the rate, which currently sits at 85 cents, has not been adjusted since 1979.

At 50,000 rides, department Deputy Director Chris Couey estimated an increase in the rate to $1 would net the city an additional nearly $5,000 annually. An increase to $3 a ride would result in nearly $70,000 of additional net revenue.

Couey said at a city commission administrative meeting Wednesday that had the city kept up with rate increases and tacked on an extra 25 cents to the fare every five years, "we'd be nearing $2.85."

For fiscal year 2024, the city commission approved an about $412,000 general fund subsidy to the Capital Transit enterprise fund, but that includes a projected increase in fares to $3.

"Every dollar that we can add in revenue from the fares themselves is that much less we have to seek in contribution from the general fund," Couey said.

Couey also noted the city transitioned the public transit service from fixed routes to more of a hail-a-ride service.

"It's what a lot of people would consider premium curb-to-curb service," he said. "The same premium service in the private sector is about 400% more expensive on average."

City Commissioner Emily Dean pointed out a majority of regular riders qualify for reduced rate.

Couey said the monthly passes offer cheaper per-ride rates, and discounts are also offered for elderly, military veteran and student riders.

The city started its new ride scheduling service model March 14, 2022, and Capital Transit ridership grew about 250% in the first year.

Capital Transit has 16 buses in its fleet, 10 to 12 of which are active on any given day. It has a $1.8 million budget.

The city has also considered expanding the service into adjacent areas of Lewis and Clark County, and the county gave the city $10,000 in 2021 to hire a consultant to look into expanding service to more parts of the valley.

"I'd like to reconsider the Capital Transit fee," Commissioner Andy Shirtliff said during the commission's July 24 meeting where it set the rates for a variety of city fees. "I think as we move forward, I'd like to look at the numbers and the options for people who ride on Capital Transit. That's a pretty significant increase."