A third suspicious letter addressed to a Montana Republican lawmaker has been turned over to law enforcement, state officials said Sunday.

The latest letter was addressed to House Speaker Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, at the state Capitol’s address. It had not been opened before it was turned over to authorities, officials representing Republican lawmakers said Sunday morning.

On Friday, state GOP officials said two other Republican lawmakers had received suspicious letters in the mail containing a white powder.

“It (the third letter) was delivered to the Capitol several days ago and stored unopened in the House leadership offices,” officials said Sunday in an email. “Staff knowledgeable of the letter flagged it as suspicious late last night and the Montana Highway Patrol took possession of it early this morning.”

The state Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are reportedly investigating the incident.

The Republican spokespeople said the outside post markings on the latest letter follow the pattern of the first two letters addressed to Reps. Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson, the House speaker pro tempore and mother of Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and Rep. Neil Duram, R-Eureka.

The letter addressed to Regier also has a local Helena return address but is stamped with Kansas City post markings and uses the same kind of stamp as previous letters, officials said.

Officials said earlier that Knudsen and Duram do not have any adverse effects. Knudsen received the letter at her home address and Duram received his in a P.O. box.

Duram's envelope included a letter warning him "it is important not to choke on your own ambition," according to an image of the letter shared with Lee Newspapers.

Reports of letters containing suspicious powder have been reported by lawmakers in other states.

More than 100 state lawmakers in Kansas were recently targeted letters containing a white substance. Law enforcement said no injuries to the legislators had been reported as of Friday, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

And on Thursday, officials reported that multiple Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee had also received letters containing a white powder.

Reports of white powder in the mail are reminiscent of a time after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 when there were reports of anthrax sent in the mail, killing five Americans and sickening 17, according to the FBI at the time. In the months that followed, hundreds of hoaxes were reported worldwide.