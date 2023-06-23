At least two Montana Republican legislators have received suspicious letters in the mail containing a white powder, the legislative services director said Friday in an email to lawmakers.

At this time, both are fine and law enforcement is investigating and will be testing the substance, GOP officials said.

Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson and Rep. Neil Duram, R-Eureka, both received a letter in the mail that contained a white powder, Jerry Howe, director of legislative services, said in an email to legislators Friday.

“Rep. Knudsen gave the letter to the sheriff who is currently testing the substance,” Howe wrote. “Although both Rep. Knudsen and Rep. Durham do not have any adverse effects, it would be wise not to open any suspicious letters or packages until we better understand the nature of the substance contained in these letters.”

Duram's envelope included a letter warning him "it is important not to choke on your own ambition," according to an image of the letter shared with Lee Newspapers.

Those who received a suspicious letter or package were urged to leave it where it is and call local law enforcement immediately.

Both lawmakers said the letters had a return address from Montana but were stamped with a Kansas City Post Office mark.

"Other threats may not be the same, so please be cautious," Howe wrote.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen said Friday on Facebook that his mother, Rhonda, received the letter at her home address.

Rep. Rhonda Knudsen said Friday night she would not be intimidated by these kinds of tactics.

Earlier this week, more than 100 state lawmakers in Kansas were targeted letters containing a white substance. Law enforcement said no injuries to the legislators had been reported as of Friday, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

And on Thursday, officials reported that multiple Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee had also received letters containing a white powder.

Reports of white powder in the mail are reminiscent of a time after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 when there were reports of anthrax sent in the mail, killing five Americans and sickening 17, according to the FBI. In the months that followed, hundreds of hoaxes were reported worldwide.