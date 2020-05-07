Gov: Gyms, theaters, museums can open May 15

The mid-May date to reopen gyms, theaters and museums was settled on in consultation with businesses and local public health offices to give them time to prepare to follow guidance, a press release from Bullock's office said.

Gyms may operate at 50% capacity with frequent sanitation. Masks should be worn by staff and by members when possible. Indoor group classes are not allowed, though outdoors may be if social distancing is followed and in groups of 10 or less.

Gyms must also make hand sanitizer available, and people need to maintain 6 feet between themselves and others on equipment and locker rooms. While physical training is allowed if distancing can be maintained, indoor group classes are not allowed. Outdoor classes are an option, however, if distancing is possible or groups are kept below 10.

Gym pools, as well as those at public accommodations like hotels and motels, may also operate at half-capacity. Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control says that pool water when properly maintained deactivates the virus. Pool classes are also allowed under proper distancing.

Movie theaters and museums that don't have touch interactions or displays may also open at half-capacity on May 15, though live-performance theaters and interactive museums must remain closed.