The flag’s colors of green and orange represented Irish nationalism and the Protestant minority. The white in the middle symbolized lasting peace.

For his participation in the failed rebellion, Meagher was given a death sentence, but the sentence was commuted to a life in an Australian penal camp. By 1852, Meagher had made his escape and soon found his way to America, where he became a successful lawyer and newspaperman.

When the Civil War broke out in the United States, Meagher joined the Union army, leading the “Fighting 69” Irish brigade. By war’s end, he was a brigadier general.

Not long after war’s end, Meagher was named Montana’s territorial governor. On July 1, 1867, the 43-year-old was in Fort Benton and allegedly fell from a steamboat and drowned. His body was never found.

