Gov. Greg Gianforte raised Ireland's tri-color flag outside the state capitol Friday honoring St. Patrick's Day and Montana's Irish heritage.
The flag has been raised consecutively by the sitting governor for 39 years.
Montana's territorial governor, Thomas Francis Meagher, is credited with the flag.
An Irish nationalist, Meagher joined the Young Ireland movement idealistically hoping to help free Ireland from British rule. He was with a group that visited France to study the country’s recent revolutionary events, hoping for inspiration as an Irish rebellion was in the works. While there, a group of French women gifted him with a tricolor flag, which he brought back to Ireland. The flag would be flown during the Young Irelander Rebellion of 1848.
The flag’s colors of green and orange represented Irish nationalism and the Protestant minority. The white in the middle symbolized lasting peace.
For his participation in the failed rebellion, Meagher was given a death sentence, but the sentence was commuted to a life in an Australian penal camp. By 1852, Meagher had made his escape and soon found his way to America, where he became a successful lawyer and newspaperman.
When the Civil War broke out in the United States, Meagher joined the Union army, leading the “Fighting 69” Irish brigade. By war’s end, he was a brigadier general.
Not long after war’s end, Meagher was named Montana’s territorial governor. On July 1, 1867, the 43-year-old was in Fort Benton and allegedly fell from a steamboat and drowned. His body was never found.
The Montana Standard's Tracy Thornton contributed to this story.