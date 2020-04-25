Gov candidates talk rural issues

Appearing from their own homes in a forum held remotely, all but one of the candidates running to be Montana's next governor fielded questions Saturday evening about rural issues and agriculture.
On the Republican side, state Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski appeared in the debate sponsored by the Montana Farmers Union, Northern Plains Resource Council, Montana Cattlemen Association and the United States Cattlemen Association. The third Republican candidate, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte did not participate, citing a scheduling conflict.
Both Democratic candidates, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams, attended.
Saturday marked the first forum for governor candidates since COVID-19 forced Montanans to physically distance themselves form each other and dramatically changed the nature of election season.
The governor's seat is open as Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is termed out from running again. Democrats have held the seat for what will be the last 16 years by the time Bullock leaves office, and Republicans have made it a top priority to win back control while Democrats work to defend it.
As he did during a Helena forum in November when Gianforte could also not attend, Fox highlighted the candidate's absence while saying he would show up and listen to Montanans.
"I'm disappointed that we don't have Congressman Gianforte here," Fox said. " … I think our leaders need to be present, they need to be a part of the discussion and Montanans expect us to be transparent and visit with them, so that's what I'm trying to do."
Cooney said that while agriculture is a part of his heritage, he hasn't been a farmer or rancher but has learned about the issues facing those families over his years in office, from serving in the state Legislature to being Secretary of State and holding several other government posts.
"I've traveled across the state for many years, meeting with the families who've dedicated their lives to feeding Montana and the world," Cooney said. "I know these issues not because I've lived them, but because I've listened to those who do live them. I know the job of state government isn't always to try to solve all our farmers' and ranchers' problems. Our job is to let you do your job, and be prepared to be a partner with you when you need some assistance. Together we can address the new challenges we're facing and work to create new opportunities for our state without forgetting our roots."
Williams highlighted her professional career, saying she would bring a fresh perspective to the governor's office and that she has experience helping rebuild economies after disasters. She also pointed to her running mate, eastern Montana barley farmer Buzz Mattelin, saying his perspective would raise the platform of agriculture in her administration.
"New challenges require new skills in the governor's office," Williams said. " … I think we need someone with business experience, a fighter, who will bring big, bold ideas to Helena. And I'll have a farmer at my side. Rural Montanans must help lead on all decisions for our state."
The forum centered around rural issues, including the topic of Medicaid expansion and the role it has played in keeping rural hospitals in Montana solvent. Though the candidates appeared in two back-to-back sessions, they fielded generally the same questions.
All the candidates except for Olszewski said they supported the continuation of Medicaid expansion, which was first passed in the 2015 Legislature and continued last year. The program covers more than 95,000 Montanans.
Olszewski criticized how little the federal governmental reimburses health care providers, saying doctors and hospitals make up the cost by charging everyone else more.
"My goal as a physician and as a state legislator is to find a better solution than Medicaid expansion. Medicaid expansion (is) a broken system and we threw everybody into a broken system, and that's not right," Olszewski said.
If elected governor, Olszewski said he would try to replace and then repeal Medicaid expansion. Lawmakers will again take up the issue of its continuation in 2025.
"Remember, health care is not right or privilege, it's a common good, and we can decide as Montanans who should receive it," Olszewski said, adding that he'd like to revisit the idea of a bill he carried in 2019 that would have given a tax credit to anyone who paid for their insurance out of pocket up to the level the state spends on a single man covered by Medicaid. That bill was swiftly defeated.
Another of the starkest differences in the debate came on the issue of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Water Compact, which all the candidates but Olszewski said they wanted to see finally ratified by the federal government. The state Legislature ratified the compact in 2015 and since then it's been caught in limbo awaiting federal approval.
"If that doesn't get resolved, it can throw so much commotion into the whole water rights system and frankly we can't afford that," Cooney said.
Williams said water was critically important to agricultural producers and everyone else in the state.
"I will do everything I can to make sure this finally gets done," Williams said.
Olszewski said he thought the compact was unconstitutional and ratifying it would call into question water rights elsewhere in the state.
"Your children and grandchildren are going to have to fight against the Crow tribe for water in the Yellowstone River basin and the Blackfoot Tribe for water in the Missouri and the Milk basin," Olszewski said.
Fox quickly rebuked Olszewski, in the sharpest exchange of the night, telling Olszewski to stick to practicing medicine and leave the law to Fox.
"None of what you said is actually true," Fox said. "The state Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the water compact. It's not illegal. Your assertion that somehow the CSKT water compact opens up water rights all across the state, including on the Crow reservation, is absolutely a fallacy."
