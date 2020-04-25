Gov candidates talk rural issues

"I'm disappointed that we don't have Congressman Gianforte here," Fox said. " … I think our leaders need to be present, they need to be a part of the discussion and Montanans expect us to be transparent and visit with them, so that's what I'm trying to do."

Cooney said that while agriculture is a part of his heritage, he hasn't been a farmer or rancher but has learned about the issues facing those families over his years in office, from serving in the state Legislature to being Secretary of State and holding several other government posts.

"I've traveled across the state for many years, meeting with the families who've dedicated their lives to feeding Montana and the world," Cooney said. "I know these issues not because I've lived them, but because I've listened to those who do live them. I know the job of state government isn't always to try to solve all our farmers' and ranchers' problems. Our job is to let you do your job, and be prepared to be a partner with you when you need some assistance. Together we can address the new challenges we're facing and work to create new opportunities for our state without forgetting our roots."