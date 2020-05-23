Gov candidates talk pre-k, education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Both of the Democrats running for governor this year say they want to finally get a statewide public pre-kindergarten program, while one of the Republicans, Attorney General Tim Fox, said he'd want to bolster existing private and religious options while exploring public models other GOP governors in the country have supported.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, another Republican running for governor, said he didn't think there'd be space to pursue pre-kindergarten while also working to increase teacher pay, and state Sen. Al Olszewski said he wanted to focus on changing how schools are funded.

In one of the biggest policy setbacks for Democrats in the 2019 Legislative session, lawmakers failed to pass expanded public pre-kindergarten, which has long been a priority for Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, and lost funding for existing programs.

The governor's office is open this year as Bullock is termed out from running again and is seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate. His lieutenant governor, Mike Cooney, is running in the Democratic primary to be the state's next governor, along with Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams.

Cooney said for him, a high-quality public program will be a top priority.