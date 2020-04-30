Gov candidates talk behavioral heath centers

In a forum focusing on behavioral health care, several candidates for governor said they'd support to varying degrees the exploration of using certified community behavioral health centers to address health care needs in the state.
The forum was hosted by the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana and featured governor candidates including Republican Attorney General Tim Fox, Republican state Sen. Al Olszewski, and Democratic Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams, as well as Republican lieutenant governor candidate Kristen Juras representing governor candidate U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.
The forum was conducted over an online video conferencing system. Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and his running mate, former state House minority leader Casey Schreiner, were unable to attend but told organizers they would submit written answers to their questions.
Certified community behavioral heath centers are Medicaid demonstration projects meant to provide coordinated services for those with behavioral heath issues or dealing with substance abuse.
Fox said he supported having Montana become one of the 22 states that has a demonstration project. Earlier Thursday his campaign released a policy paper calling for their introduction.
"The CBHCs I think provide a comprehensive array of services that are really needed in Montana to improve health care access, particularly in rural Montana," Fox said.
Olszewski also said he supported the demonstration projects.
Juras said Gianforte felt the concept of a comprehensive one-stop behavioral health center is a good idea, but may not be the right thing in smaller, more rural communities.
"We also need to figure out how to bring behavioral health access and services to our rural communities, and they may not have the resources to staff one of these comprehensive centers," Juras said.
Williams also said she would weigh the idea.
"I would consider moving Montana toward certified community behavioral health centers and understand this would be a huge systems change, and it's not easy to make. But our current system is not working for some of our most vulnerable citizens and providers of basic health (care)," Williams said.
The governor's seat is open in 2020 as Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is termed out from running again. The primary vote is June 2 and is being conducted by mail ballot in every county across the state, though people can still vote in person at elections offices.
