For the last five years, Jim Hunt of Helena has been on a mission to grow enormous pumpkins.

Weighing in at 212 pounds, this year's pumpkin is his biggest yet. However, he has previously grown four others ranging from 125 to 155 pounds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After harvesting the pumpkins, Hunt and his family carve them into jack-o'-lanterns to display for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

Each summer, the yard outside his Helena home becomes a labyrinth of pumpkin vines that he tends to produce the largest fruit possible.

He says he learns from the ongoing experiment every year and finds new ways to care for his plants, like watering the vines themselves, covering the fruit to postpone ripening until later in the year and feeding the soil specifically for large pumpkin production.

This Halloween, the Hunt family invites the public to come see their jack-o'-lanterns on display at 614 3rd St. and get some candy from a safe distance.

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.