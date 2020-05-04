GOP governor primary gets heated

Though Montana Republicans are united in their all-out aspirations to take back the governor’s office this fall after 16 years in Democratic hands, there’s sharp division over which of the three men running in the party’s primary is the right choice to win in November.
The governor's seat is open this year as Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is termed out from running again.
The GOP fight card includes state Attorney General Tim Fox, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and state Sen. Al Olszewski, and as the June 2 primary election grows closer, the gloves are coming off. Though muted by the coronavirus pandemic that’s taken some of the bite out of partisan politics, there’s still plenty of discord.
“This is a ‘What is the Republican Party going to look like in Montana’ fight,” said Lee Banville, a political analyst and professor at the University of Montana. “They're not being delicate in outlining their differences. They’re making their strongest possible cases for why their vision of what the Republican Party should be should win.”
Fox has worked to cast himself as a uniter, a proven and seasoned leader who can find solutions without compromising principles. Gianforte tells voters he’s the only one who can electrify the state’s economy, leveraging his executive experience in the private sector to foster the creation of high-paying jobs. And Olszewski paints himself as the real conservative in the race who would eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in state government.
And while each candidate is highlighting why they think they’re the right choice, they’re also laying out sharp contrasts. For this story candidates spoke to a reporter by phone.
“I have deep ties to this state, having been born here, grown up here and educated here,” Fox said recently, pointing out as was done frequently in Gianforte's first bid for governor in 2016 that the congressman is not a Montana native. “Having served these past eight years as attorney general has been a great privilege. What we see in these current times with the pandemic is the necessity for having leaders who can unite Montanans and find common ground and solutions without compromising ideals or morals or principles. Having polarizing, divisive figures in leadership offices is a recipe for disaster.”
Fox, who is termed out from seeking the attorney general post again, has criticized Gianforte for not running to keep his congressional seat. He’s also tried to paint Gianforte as disconnected to Montana voters, pointing out he missed two forums in the GOP governors primary and has used telephone town halls as a congressman, something some Republicans in Congress have moved to in lieu of in-person, open-invitation events.
In stump speeches at party events, Gianforte often tells crowds he abides by former President Ronald Reagan's Eleventh Commandment, "Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican." Instead of pointing at Fox or Olszewski, Gianforte tells voters to look at his private sector resume.
“I think the big difference here is that I have the business experience and I have the experience in Montana creating good-paying jobs,” Gianforte said. “The way that translates is I’m the only one in this race that has built teams, managed a large budget and have been building consensus around very complex issues. It’s more about a differentiation of experience than it would be in policy."
Gianforte has been in the U.S. House for two terms, first elected in a special election in 2017 in which he gained national media attention for the misdemeanor assault of a reporter on the eve of the vote. He won the seat again the following year. Though he's a two-term congressman, when campaigning Gianforte still focuses more on his track record of founding RightNow Technologies in Bozeman, a successful company he later sold to Oracle for $1.8 billion. In his first political run, for governor in 2016, Gianforte lost to incumbent Bullock.
If there’s a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic, Gianforte said it’s that people with desk jobs are learning they don’t necessarily have to work in an office. For those workers from Montana but not living here now, Gianforte wants to invite them back home, where they can bring their families and salaries with them. That can boost, Gianforte said, what some forecasters are predicting will be the state's worst economy since World War II.
“We’ve been exporting Montanans for decades. We should be aggressively recruiting Montanans to come home and bring their jobs with them. It’s the best opportunity we have to bring vitality back into our rural communities again,” Gianforte said. “The only solution to move the state back to a vibrant economy after a hit from the coronavirus is to create more good-paying jobs.”
Since mid-March, more than 80,000 Montanans have filed for unemployment, creating a scenario where being the "jobs candidate" could pay off, Banville said.
“(Gianforte) can make a pretty compelling case that at this time (hat) you need people who are thinking about how we build the jobs of the next 10 years,” Banville said.
Olszewski is an Air Force veteran and doctor from the Flathead whose family has lived in Montana for three generations. He has served in the state Legislature and in 2018 ran for U.S. Senate, coming in fourth in a four-way primary. He said he can work with both the more conservative and moderate wings of the Republican Party, divisions that have been highlighted in clashes in the last several legislative sessions.
"I'm the one candidate that actually has the ability to do that because I have not burned any bridges," Olszewski said. "I have been able to prove, not promise, but prove that I can work with those factions in the party to get things passed."
He cast himself as an "essential government Republican."
"I'm looking at trying to find ways to make government very effective, cutting waste, fraud and abuse, and making it smaller and not competing with our private businesses to provide services," Olszewski said.
Since mid-March, Gianforte has run more than $300,000 worth of television ads to deliver the message he's the candidate who will add jobs to the state economy. As the June 2 vote draws closer, Gianforte can tap into a large campaign war chest. He's far out-raised any other candidate in the governor’s primary on either side of the aisle, pulling in about $2.5 million. That includes $1.05 million in loans from the candidate, though even without that he’s still out-performed everyone else.
While Gianforte has the green, Fox has the white papers. His campaign has aggressively rolled out what will be more than a dozen policy stances under the banner "Montana United: Strategic Vision for Our Future."
“There’s no other candidate for governor who’s even said anything substantive about their plans for leading in the aftermath of the pandemic, let alone putting it on paper and sharing it with the public,” Fox said. “That’s in stark contrast to other candidates who are spending hundreds of thousands ... on TV commercials that don’t say a darned thing about what they plan to do for Montana.”
The process of developing the policies has generated grassroots support, Fox said, as the campaign has reached out to Montanans across the state for input. It also equips him, he argues, to be ready to govern immediately after taking office.
While voters might not read those policies word-for-word, Banville said they have value in providing Montanans a glimpse into how Fox would governor.
“People like the idea that somebody in a position of leadership is ready to jump on issues as they come up. I don’t think the substance of them is as important as the process of how he responds to issues. He’s trying to draw a difference between him and Greg Gianforte,” Banville said.
Health care is at the front of many voters' minds this election, with the stresses that could be placed on the state’s medical system in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. Medicaid expansion initially passed the state Legislature in 2015 and then was continued in 2019 with the support of all Democrats and a coalition of Republicans, though not the majority of GOP lawmakers. It would next be up for re-authorization in 2025.
It’s been a divisive topic for the last five years, but Fox and Gianforte both now say the program should continue because it’s been a lifeline to the state’s health care network.
Fox said since the last legislative session, he’s met with the leaders of 30 or more critical access and rural hospitals, as well as larger hospitals in the population hubs of the state, community health centers and mental health clinics. They told him if not for Medicaid expansion, some would have closed or merged with larger facilities.
"Many of those clinics and hospitals in rural Montana would have been unable to respond to Montanans’ health care needs in this pandemic emergency,” Fox said.
Not finding fault with past lawmakers for opposing Medicaid expansion, Fox said they could not have predicted a pandemic hitting Montana. But health care, he said, must be considered differently going forward.
“That lens will include emergencies, pandemics and other issues that have taxed our health care system and have threatened the health of our citizens,” Fox said. “In retrospect, and hindsight's 2020, it was certainly wise to have expanded Medicaid in the past because it has helped us immensely as a state to respond to the coronavirus pandemic."
Gianforte said the "marching orders" he's gotten from Montanans related to health care are to lower costs, preserve rural access and protect those with pre-existing conditions.
“Medicaid expansion provides a safety net for people that can’t take care of themselves,” Gianforte said. “My primary concern with the program is that if we allow everyone to climb on the safety net and it collapses under the weight, it won’t be there for the people that really need it. What I would focus on in Medicaid is to make sure that people that are taking advantage of that benefit are qualified."
He called for income or asset verification when people sign up for the program.
Olszewski, however, has not changed his mind since voting twice to oppose expansion in the state Legislature, also citing issues he has with how people are qualified for coverage and raising concerns over the difference in what Medicaid reimburses providers for services, which is about 60 cents on the dollar compared to what private insurance pays. He proposes a tax credit for those who purchase health insurance on the federal exchange, which he says would prompt people to enter that marketplace and result in higher reimbursement rates for providers.
***
As present as division has been, what has played less of a role in the Republican governor primary is President Donald Trump. A divisive figure himself, Trump made four trips to Montana in 2018 to try to elect Republican state Auditor Matt Rosendale to the U.S. Senate, and Gianforte and Fox all appeared at rallies. The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., came to Montana late last year to endorse Gianforte and hold a fundraiser with him. But none of the candidates discussed the president in interviews for this story.
Banville said that's probably not by accident. "This race is not about carrying the president's water in Congress. It's about how you lead Montana," Banville said.
While division within the GOP has been highlighted during the primary, Banville said Republicans' focus on taking back the governor's office will likely bring the party together for the November vote. But a Republican in the governor's office would queue up another debate, he said.
"This could create a moment where the Republican Party could be politically ascendant, but what does that mean? Do they do whatever they want and forget the rest of the Legislature and the state, or do they say we're going to craft conservative but collaborative policies where we can come together on certain things and we're going to fight on certain things?"
