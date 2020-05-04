GOP governor primary gets heated

“I think the big difference here is that I have the business experience and I have the experience in Montana creating good-paying jobs,” Gianforte said. “The way that translates is I’m the only one in this race that has built teams, managed a large budget and have been building consensus around very complex issues. It’s more about a differentiation of experience than it would be in policy."

Gianforte has been in the U.S. House for two terms, first elected in a special election in 2017 in which he gained national media attention for the misdemeanor assault of a reporter on the eve of the vote. He won the seat again the following year. Though he's a two-term congressman, when campaigning Gianforte still focuses more on his track record of founding RightNow Technologies in Bozeman, a successful company he later sold to Oracle for $1.8 billion. In his first political run, for governor in 2016, Gianforte lost to incumbent Bullock.

If there’s a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic, Gianforte said it’s that people with desk jobs are learning they don’t necessarily have to work in an office. For those workers from Montana but not living here now, Gianforte wants to invite them back home, where they can bring their families and salaries with them. That can boost, Gianforte said, what some forecasters are predicting will be the state's worst economy since World War II.