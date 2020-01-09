Good Samaritan Ministries of Helena will temporarily take over Our Place drop-in center following the exit of Western Montana Mental Health from Lewis and Clark County.
The commissioners on Thursday approved the temporary contract, which is effective until Feb. 29, in the amount of $12,291 per month. Per the contract, Good Samaritan is providing the services of two peer support specialists and an additional employee who is splitting time between Good Samaritan and Our Place.
"It falls under our mission statement to serve those most in need in our community," said Good Samaritan Executive Director Theresa Ortega.
Our Place largely serves those with mental health or sobriety issues who are seeking treatment. Many of the people served are homeless.
Ortega said the goal is to provide a safe environment for day-to-day programming. Those served by Our Place and Good Samaritan have many of the same needs.
Ortega said that if the county does not find a permanent solution by Feb. 29, Good Samaritan would remain committed to keeping Our Place open until a solution is found. When Good Samaritan took over Our Place on Dec. 30, keeping it open was the ultimate goal.
Marvin Colman, who is currently managing the site, said Our Place serves approximately 40 individuals per day. If it were to close, he said, that would be 40 more people wandering the streets of Helena.
In the meantime, Good Samaritan is seeking the community's help with promoting good health of the individuals who use Our Place. In an effort to reduce waste the facility has largely switched over to using dishes provided by Good Samaritan. Ortega said the facility is in desperate need of a dishwasher.
This temporary contract marks the second major deal to provide continuity of service after Western's split from the county. In late December, the county struck a deal with the Center for Mental Health to provide temporary mental health services at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and to cover staffing for an on-call mobile crisis response team.
Western had a contract with the county to operate Our Place through June 30, 2020. According to county officials, the organization chose to cease operations effective Friday, Dec. 27. 2019.
County spokesperson Jeni Garcin said the county intends to review its invoices and will not pay for any services it did not receive.
The Journey Home, a seven-bed home for crisis stabilization, which was also run by Western Montana Mental Health, is still seeking a temporary service provider. The county has issued a request for proposals seeking someone for a temporary service contract until a permanent solution can be found.
