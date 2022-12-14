Good Samaritan Ministries seeks help with Adopt-a-Family holiday program

Good Samaritan Ministries has kicked off its annual Adopt-a-Family program and is looking for donors and volunteers to help Helena-area children and families who might not otherwise receive gifts at Christmastime.

The program pairs donors with families to spread Christmas joy throughout the community.

The nonprofit is also raising final funds to install a new roof and HVAC system for its thrift shop and office building at 3067 N. Montana Ave. Roof installation is nearing completion, according to Marketing Coordinator Sarah Grantham.

“We’ve raised more than $900,000, above the original projected cost, but still need to raise $183,000 more, as actual costs have risen dramatically since we began the project,” she said in an email.

The roof project is being funded through a Community Development Block Grant, Valley Bank donation and loan, and through contributions from the Sunderland Foundation, Helena Area Community Foundation, Ash Grove Charitable Foundation, NorthWestern Energy, Gianforte Family Foundation, Montana State Fund, Cross Charitable Foundation, Foundation for the Diocese of Helena and private donors.

Good Samaritan Ministries’ “A Roof for Us = A Roof for Many” project addresses critical infrastructure needs, Grantham said.

“Our roof was installed in 1994, with a projected life span of 20 years. The health and safety of our staff and the many people we serve is our primary concern,” she said, adding the new roof and HVAC system will provide clean air, better climate control, proper ventilation and “a dry, leakproof space.”

An outreach arm of the Diocese of Helena, Good Samaritan operates programs aimed at helping the community’s most vulnerable, including the homeless, disabled, unemployed and cash-strapped. Its thrift shop provides employment and volunteer opportunities, as well as a Personal Care Pantry for those unable to afford basic hygiene and household cleaning supplies.

The nonprofit provides emergency food and shelter and runs a Housing Navigation program to help area residents get long-term housing. It also operates Our Place on Last Chance Gulch, a safe space offering a peer support program.

Through its Assistance Ministry, Good Samaritan offers help with rental assistance, automotive repair, medical needs, heating and utility expenses, transportation and job skills development. The goal in all areas is to help the most vulnerable find stability.

Grantham says that this past year has been challenging for a lot of people, and that the organization has seen an increase in housing assistance requests. “People are struggling,” she says. “Right now, our biggest needs are in financial aid, emergency shelter, and rental and housing assistance.”

Good Samaritan welcomes volunteers in all areas and donations to all initiatives. The Adopt-a-Family program runs until Christmas, if you are interested in signing up to adopt a family, contact Ara Babcock, assistance coordinator, at ara@goodsamministries.org.

All other programs accept contributions throughout the year. Donors may direct their contributions to specific areas, such as the roof project or Adopt-a-Family, or donate to the areas of greatest need.

For more information on the organization or to contribute, contact Grantham at 406-442-0780 or sarah@goodsamministries.org.