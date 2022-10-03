GoFundMe site set up for funeral costs for Helena drowning victim

A young boy was on Kyle Verley's shoulders when Verley became stuck in some mud. The boy started to thrash until a woman came into the water and got him, but Verley became submerged.

"He went out a hero and deserves nothing but the very best. Kyle was born and grew up here in Helena and was known and loved by many," Kaleb Verley, Kyle's brother, wrote on GoFundMe. "Kyle gave his last breath to save the life of another, and not only that, a child; please help him get the memorial he deserves."