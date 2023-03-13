A Gofundme site has been set up to help a retired Capital High School teacher who suffered a serious head injury when he fell last month in a museum in Chile while on vacation, relatives said.

John “Laurie” Simms collapsed Feb. 21, on the last day of his vacation with wife Marlene in South America, John Simms collapsed in a museum.

He was taken to the Hospital Clinico Universidad Catolica in Santiago, Chile.

He suffered a subdural hematoma that required surgery to repair and has had some neurologic complications as a result of the surgery, according to the Gofundme page organized by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Holden.

The reason for the fall was a sudden drop in his blood pressure which they are still trying to assess and treat, it was stated said on the Gofundme page.

The Simms have some travel insurance to assist, family members said.

“However, while less expensive than the US, the uncovered emergent and intensive care hospital costs of a 21 + day stay and after medical flight to the US, will likely exceed $250,000,” friends said.

His wife, Marlene, who is also a retired Capital High School teacher, has remained by his side in Santiago.

His children arrived to assist as much as they could.

Simms, 74, is a beloved husband, father and grandfather, the Gofundme page states.

“He has taught many the art and love of sailing on Canyon Ferry Lake in Helena, Montana,” the page states. “He devoted 20 years to teaching History and AP Government to students at Capital High School in Helena. It will likely be a long road to recovery, but we are hoping to get John back to the US and closer to family.”

He was named a Helena Education Foundation Distinguished Educators in 2014.

On Monday, daughter Meghan Erickson said the family had spent the day working to secure the medical flight.

“It has been a challenging day working with multiple countries, agencies and technology,” she wrote.

Erickson said Simms is engaging in very short conversation and showing a good use of vocabulary and motor skills.

“He is more alert and in decent spirits (all things considered),” she wrote. “We are still crossing our fingers for a flight for tomorrow!”

How to help

To help John "Laurie" Simms and his family, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rz7y5-almost-home