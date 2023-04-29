Murph Powers, pastor of Set Free Ministries in Helena, stood near a long row of bikes Saturday in front of East Helena’s Main Street Park.

He was among a small group of ministers and motorcycle enthusiasts who gathered for the annual “Helena Bike Blessing.”

It was his first day on a motorcycle in 2023, he said, making brief mention that it has been a heck of a year.

After all, he said he did die in February.

But more on that later.

Nearly 300 people and about 170 motorcycles were at the event shortly after noon, with more expected later in the day. People donned their leathers and other riding gear and gathered at the park, munching hot dogs as music played in the background. The East Helena Public Library, which is located across the street, even set up a couple of book carts in the park where they hawked books with a hefty price tag of 10 cents each.

The Helena Bike Blessing was started by the Rev. Chuck Houk of Crossroads Christian Church with the aid of Circuit Riders Motorcycle Ministry in 2001. The Helena chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association was asked to be a part in 2005, and Set Free Helena came on board in 2009. The city of East Helena first hosted the event in 2015.

Albert McFarland, who is with Set Free Ministries, said he has attended the Helena Bike Blessing since 2014.

He likes how all the bikes and the people who ride them come together. And he finds comfort in having someone say a prayer for him and his two-wheeled steed.

“It’s just nice to have God’s blessing when you are on the road,” McFarland said.

(We’ll be getting back to Murph Powers soon.)

Houk was at Saturday’s event, sitting in a mobile chair that had a “blessing” sticker on it. He’s quick with an answer when asked why a bike blessing is offered.

“It works,” he said, wearing a straw cowboy hat that looks as if a horse had taken a nibble out of the top of it.

He said the first blessing was actually in 1998 and three motorcycles showed up. He said one year a man pulled in on a motorcycle and said he was told by a friend to have a prayer said for him and his bike.

“It’s the screwiest thing I ever heard of,” Houk recalls the man saying.

Two weeks later the motorcyclist hit a deer on the road. The bike did not survive, the man did. Houk said the man returned at the next blessing, but this time he brought others.

“It sounds like a screwy thing, but it works,” he remembers the man saying.

Houk said they would bless any and all bikes that showed up Saturday, noting that children and their bicycles and all with bicycle or all-terrain vehicles were welcome as well.

Powers said riders need to have their bikes blessed, noting other forces at work.

“People are crazy,” he said about other motorists on the road “and there’s animals everywhere.”

A blessing is like having God’s hand placed upon you, Powers said.

Speaking of God’s hand, Powers is asked to explain how he died earlier this year.

He says he died Feb. 7 while working out in the gymnasium on the Montana Highway Patrol campus in Boulder. He said he simply dropped dead.

Powers said Sgt. Jay Nelson, who was also in the gym, kept doing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Powers said he underwent triple bypass surgery.

He said Saturday was his first day back on a bike. He planned to get his bike blessed.

“I do it every year,” he said.