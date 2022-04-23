Gloria Soja column: God is Child

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you – the problem is, most of us do. I don’t recall where I first heard that little add on to the Golden Rule, but it has stuck with me over the years.

I know that the intent of the Golden Rule is to encourage us to treat people better, or to avoid doing things to others that we would not like done to ourselves. Unfortunately, this most often plays out as “I will treat you the way I have been treated.”

I will treat you the way I have been treated. If that is how we live, is it any wonder that cycles of violence continue to permeate and expand within our homes, our communities, and our world? April is Strengthening Families month (or Child Abuse Prevention month) and the last Sunday in April is often designated as Blue Sunday – a day of prayer for abused children.

If you have driven by the Capitol this month, you have seen the display of blue pinwheels – a symbol of a happy childhood – serving to remind us that for many the experience of childhood is at best tolerable and at worst horrific.

Children should be seen and not heard. Spare the rod; spoil the child. I know that these words are familiar to many of us. Yet our faith calls us to celebrate the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ – God born into the world as an infant to grow and experience life.

If we cannot imagine ourselves holding the whip that tore into the flesh of our Savior – then why do so many of us feel it is ok to raise a hand to a child? I will treat you the way I have been treated, or worse.

We are called to be better than this. Children have a right to freedom from neglect, corporeal punishment and physical abuse, and sexual abuse. We live in a state where over a quarter of our children are food insecure (some would say this is closer to half), over 50% are living in families who don’t earn living wages, and who are dying by suicide at a rate near the highest in the county.

We live in a nation where one in four women and one in six men experience some form of sexual abuse before the age of 18, and we know that these adverse childhood experiences contribute to elevated risk for physical and mental illness, system involvement, and even early death.

When this abuse is either complicated by a harmful faith response, or directly caused by clergy, a profound spiritual wound compounds the trauma. We celebrate the birth of Jesus – this beautiful baby – yet in many ways, we remain complacent, or worse become complicit, in perpetuating these harms.

Craig L. Nessan, in his book Child Liberation Theology, invites us to read Proverbs 13:24, “spare the rod…”, in light of Mark 9:42, “If any of you put a stumbling block before one of these little ones who believe in me…”, especially as we consider how we direct and guide our children. Similarly, Troy Troftgruben, author of Toxic Theology, suggests we acknowledge that rod and staff comfort the individual who accepts God as divine shepherd (Psalm 23:4), and that words will be so powerful that words alone can be effective discipline (Isaiah 11:4). In Mark 10:14-16, Jesus himself rebukes his disciples for turning away children, and extends to children a radical welcome, unheard of in his day.

A radical welcome that urges us to see in each child the image of God. In Matthew 18:1-4, when asked who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven, Jesus calls a child and tells the disciples that unless you become humble like the child, you won’t make it. When was the last time you looked at the world with wonder and awe as children do or delighted in creation? What are you doing now, to ensure that our children can retain this sense of awe and wonder and delight?

Parenting is not easy – and yet we are gifted with the best road maps we could hope for – our children. If we are willing to acknowledge our own struggles and, in some cases, our own physical and spiritual wounds, then we can begin to treat others better. Circle of Security classes (www.circleofsecurityinternational.com) are offered locally to facilitate understanding of the attachment process and how to recognize our children’s needs.

As community members, we can choose to be healthy attachment figures to children (and each other) to ensure mutual thriving. As members of faith communities, we must create cultures of protection by implementing safe church policies, and following them (netgrace.org has a Child Safeguarding Policy guide to help with this, as do many denominational centers).

As lay and clergy leaders, we must work to understand the role we play as we shape our messages and responses to child abuse; actively seeking to reconcile the wounds created by our own traditions. Victor Vieth, Zero Abuse Project (zeroabuseproject.org), regularly offers an online course for faith leaders called Keeping Faith to “empower faith communities to recognize and respond to cases of sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect.”

The next offering is April 26-27. The new Faith and Community Base Services (dphhs.mt.gov/faithandcommunity) is actively seeking ways to maximize resource partnerships and connect faith and community leaders to improve the health and wellness of Montana’s children and families.

If we are willing to learn to follow the lead of children, we can form secure attachments that allow them to explore the world and return to us as safe spaces, and we can begin to ensure their liberation. Liberating our children returns us to a humble, awe inspired view of creation, and allows us to interrupt cycles of violence. To do unto others as Christ would have us do.

Rev. Gloria Soja, ordained by the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), is a social justice advocate and volunteer first responder chaplain.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0