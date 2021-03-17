Glacier National Park has Zoom meeting Thursday to discuss future

Glacier National Park will hold a virtual community discussion from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, regarding challenges the park and visitors will face in 2021.

Sponsored by the Glacier National Park Conservancy, the virtual meeting will be held over Zoom. The public can register online on the Glacier National Park Conservancy website, www.glacier.org.

Park Superintendent Jeff Mow will discuss topics such as the proposed ticketed entry system, park visitation numbers, COVID-19 mitigations, and challenges with seasonal housing.

During the registration process, participants can submit topics for discussion.

During a February meeting with a group of Helena residents and business people, Mow said challenges for the park included a large road construction project the state is doing on Highway 2 between Hungry Horse and Essex, some campgrounds that will remain closed and hurdles to clear in order to reopen the park’s east side that was closed due to COVID-19.

Glacier National Park was established on May 11, 1910. It is more than 1 million acres, or 1,583 square miles, and has 746 miles of trails.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0