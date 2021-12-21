Give a piece of Real Montana with Montana books

It’s not too late for that very important date.

Looking for some “Real Montana” gifts to put under the tree and haven’t landed on quite the right idea?

The Montana Historical Society gift shop has some hot, new book titles to recommend that could be just what you’re looking for.

“We love Montana books,” said MHS museum store manager Rodric Coslet during an interview last week, surrounded by stacks of fascinating options for just about any age.

Flying off the shelves these days is “A History of Montana in 101 Objects: Artifacts & Essays from the Montana Historical Society.”

The book features “appropriate, curious, and rare” items in the museum’s vast collection.

It’s a top recommendation by Coslet. “It’s what we suggest for everybody.

“That’s our top seller right now. People love it. They really enjoy seeing all the wonderful things in our collection, many of which don’t get displayed very often.

“And the book includes beautiful new photographs by Tom Ferris and essays about each object by 21 different authors and edited by Kirby Lambert.

“It’s a tremendous way to make our collection available to the public.”

Delving into it, one discovers such Montana treasures as:

–Thomas Cruse’s electric bathrobe, or “Standard Electric Thermo Coat”;

–The historical society’s very own Lewis and Clark Bridge spanning the Missouri River in Wolf Point; and

–A piece of the gallows on which the infamous Henry Plummer was hanged.

There’s a lot more treasures to discover that will open your eyes to nuggets of Montana’s rich and wild history.

And for the curious child, there’s a companion book by Far Country Press, “Montana History for Kids in 50 Objects” by Steph Lehman. It includes 50 fun activities for kids.

What better way to learn and remember history than with a hands-on craft, like sculpting your own “grotesque” out of clay.

Don’t know what a “grotesque” is?

Pick up this vividly illustrated book and find out.

“Other good things for our list are ‘Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River,” said Coslet. It’s written by John N. Maclean, son of Norman Maclean – of “A River Runs Through It” fame.

“It’s so interesting. I got to hear his talk at the Montana Club. It was so much fun,” said Coslet.

It’s full of wonderful tales of fishing, of Norman and his beloved murdered brother Paul, and their unique bond, and also of Jessie Burns, Norman’s wife, and the close friendship of the trio.

Another hot book is “Hell With the Lid Off! Butte, Montana: A Memoir of the ‘Wildest Town in the West’ by 1890s Police Reporter Horace Herbert Smith,” edited by William Lambrecht and published by New Bay Books.

It is one rip-roaring true tale by 21-year-old “Bert” Smith, who was a police reporter for Marcus Daly’s Anaconda Standard in the 1890s.

“He knew the crooks, the prostitutes and the police,” said Coslet.

The young Smith became enamored with Butte and its “sizzling history” in his seven years as a reporter there, where he turned “into a pistol-packing newspaperman.” Smith’s reporting led to death threats from two dangerous criminals – Billy Fay, a professional gambler who was also a professional killer, and his arch enemy, Frank Dougherty, a crooked gambler and morphine addict.

In fact, city undertakers were vying for Smith’s business.

“When Smith left Butte, he went on to become a correspondent in the Spanish American War and ended up in New York writing novels and doing journalism at a very high national level,” said Coslet.

He was also part of a literary salon that included Zane Gray and Sinclair Lewis. And he published two books – “A Captain Unafraid” and “The War Maker.”

He died in 1936 before he was able to publish his memoir, which he had hoped would be turned into a film.

Thanks to his granddaughter, who found the manuscript in his papers and donated the collection to the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, the book has made its way into readers’ hands.

Reviewer David McCumber, editor of the Montana Standard wrote of it, “What a rip-snorter of a story! ‘Hell With the Lid Off’ is a spectacular contribution to the history of one of the greatest towns in the West, but even better — it’s an irresistible read.”

“It’s a cool new thing. I really like it,” added Coslet. “Who wouldn’t want to read about Butte in the 1890s?”

A delightful and whimsical new book for kids is “Charlie Russell and the Gnomes of Bull Head Lodge” by Emily Crawford Wilson with colorful paintings by Jeanne Bowman.

Russell loved his Bull Head Lodge cabin on Lake McDonald in Glacier Park and would paint there, Coslet said.

In this children’s story, “he goes up to Bull Head Lodge and has trouble finding inspiration for painting.

“What he’s done, and this is true, he’s created these little gnome creatures out of bark and other things from the forest,” Coslet said. “He used to put them on the porch railings and next to the trails in the forest.

“In the story, the gnomes come to life and help him paint.”

There’s also an inspiring board book to introduce young children to some of the fascinating and inspiring Montanans in our history, “Courageous People from Montana Who Changed the World,” by Heidi Poelman.

Among the personalities featured with colorful artwork and short write-ups are Running Eagle, Granville Stuart, Alma Smith Jacobs and none other than Evel Knievel.

Coslet also recommends a book by Missoula artist Josh Quick, “Yellowstone Quick Facts: 100 Surprising and Strange Facts About Yellowstone National Park.”

For instance, did you know, “Gas from Norris Basin in Yellowstone Park killed 5 bison at once in 2004.”

Or this, “Yellowstone Park has 1,000 to 3,000 earthquakes per year.”

And Quick has obligingly illustrated this factoid with his drawing of some poor terrified camper quaking in her sleeping bag.

This brief introduction of new books in no way exhausts the store’s options and Coslet’s recommendations.

But note, now is the time for action. The store is closed Friday and Saturday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The museum store is at the Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts St., 444-2890, https://app.mt.gov/shop/mhsstore/. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

