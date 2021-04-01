Girls with books on their heads, Swastikas on their jackets

We quickly learn Miller is a British spy coming to check out this curious school’s nefarious doings and to figure out what happened to his predecessor.

The title is a code is a way to remember a “secret” government phone number: 1154. Get it? I suppose we also could assume it’s a doomsday clock, but that gives the script too much credit.

The movie has been called Eddie Izzard’s “passion project.” Izzard is a British comedienne who prefers female pronouns – but mostly plays males on the screen. She grew up in Bexhill-on-Sea and set out to tell a story of the notorious school in her hometown – and to introduce her beautiful resort town to the world, we presume. (Why, then, pray tell, was this filmed in Wales?)

And, of course, Izzard’s the star. I would classify her performance as a touch overwrought, including lots of closeups of hands-holding-guns.

The grand finale involves the Germans sending a plane to pick up the ladies before they attack Britain. The girls form two lines with flares to mark a beach runway. Admittedly, cool choreography.

Thus, the girls become pawns. Britain wants to keep them as hostages. Germany wants to bring them home. We never learn what the ladies want.