Girls with books on their heads, Swastikas on their jackets

Six Minutes to Midnight
The Myrna Loy, plus amazon Prime et al
(PG-13)
Grade: B-
A most curious school sat on the shores of the English Channel during the 1930s.
Augusta Victoria College, located in Bexhill-on-Sea, was, for the most part, a finishing school which taught 16 to 21 year old girls the accoutrements needed to enter British society. With their training in hand, they would be well positioned to attract a man of a certain stature.
OK, fine, we’ve all heard of finishing schools, a somewhat regressive educational model.
But this one was unique because of the pedigree of its students, many of whom were from the families of the Nazi High Command during Hitler’s reign. The school included Nazi salutes, and a badge that featuring two symbols -- the Union Jack opposite a Swastika.
The ladies would gather around a radio to listen to Hitler’s speeches, celebrate his birthday and periodically raise their arms and proclaim, “Sieg Heil.” That’s a chilling sight, even more so coming from intelligent young German women.
The British government suspected these girls might be spies sent to infiltrate England, in preparation for a nefarious Nazi plot. But others offered a more subtle version of the Nazi mission: That the school was a shrewd propaganda ploy by the Third Reich to convince England that Germany sought friendship, not domination.
How could a country that sent its finest young women, related to Nazi rulers, possibly be plotting an attack on jolly ol’ England? No, the ladies just wanted to be friends and have fun abroad. Cue Cyndi Lauper.
Ever since I heard of a movie showcasing this unusual school, I’ve been gobbling up information. I found the presence of Nazi daughters studying at a finishing school in England in 1938 startling and fascinating.
My curiosity, plus the casting of Judy Dench as Miss Rocholl, the school’s headmistress, sent me to the Myrna with hopes held high.
Early scenes were promising. Girls studying in class, singing songs from the staircase and walking around balancing books on their heads. "Appropriate intention makes the appropriate impression,” says proud Miss Rocholl.
We begin to scan their faces for clues as to what might be going on inside the heads of these Nazi girls.
Sadly, we never find out.
The script quickly dissolves into a spy “thriller” that treats the ladies as pretty props while spies chase each other across sandy beaches and through the grassy moors.
At the center is the new teacher, Thomas Miller. He arrives to replace a mysteriously missing teacher and to teach his girls’ choir to sing “It’s a long long way to Tipperary.”
We quickly learn Miller is a British spy coming to check out this curious school’s nefarious doings and to figure out what happened to his predecessor.
The title is a code is a way to remember a “secret” government phone number: 1154. Get it? I suppose we also could assume it’s a doomsday clock, but that gives the script too much credit.
The movie has been called Eddie Izzard’s “passion project.” Izzard is a British comedienne who prefers female pronouns – but mostly plays males on the screen. She grew up in Bexhill-on-Sea and set out to tell a story of the notorious school in her hometown – and to introduce her beautiful resort town to the world, we presume. (Why, then, pray tell, was this filmed in Wales?)
And, of course, Izzard’s the star. I would classify her performance as a touch overwrought, including lots of closeups of hands-holding-guns.
The grand finale involves the Germans sending a plane to pick up the ladies before they attack Britain. The girls form two lines with flares to mark a beach runway. Admittedly, cool choreography.
Thus, the girls become pawns. Britain wants to keep them as hostages. Germany wants to bring them home. We never learn what the ladies want.
As for Judy Dench fans, I’m sorry to report she appears in relatively few scenes and is relegated to a supporting role. Mostly she talks sentimentally of “my girls, they are my life.”