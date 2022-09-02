Girls Thrive offers Helena girls confidence, belonging

Rosie Ramirez is a junior at Carroll College, and she has an impressive list of achievements. She’s on the cheer team, competed for Miss Montana and Miss Montana’s Outstanding Teen – winning awards in both competitions – and is studying to be a middle school science teacher.

But behind Ramirez’s achievements is a program that she credits with giving her the confidence to try new things: Girls Thrive.

“By trying so many things through Girls Thrive, you wire your brain to try things you wouldn’t do otherwise,” Ramirez said.

She added the program – which she’s been part of since about 2015 – offered her a safe space as she tried her hand at a number of opportunities. Ramirez currently serves on the program’s board and as a mountain biking coach.

Girls Thrive is a nonprofit organization that’s been around since 2010, according to the Program and Operations Manager, Elaina Brassanini-Summers.

According to its website, the program “is on a mission to inspire girls to empower themselves through a variety of physical activities and educational lessons designed to promote self confidence, self-esteem, and positive body image.”

It does this through hosting a variety of clinics in the fall, winter and spring. The fall and spring sessions both run for eight weeks, while the winter session is a six-week-long experience.

Brassanini-Summers said girls come three times a week to participate in physical activities ranging from running and mountain biking, the program’s core offerings, to cross-training activities. The cross-training consists of barre classes, rock-climbing, yoga, Pilates and nutrition classes, among other options.

And just last year, the program started a Summer Confidence Clinic, designed to help girls go into a new school year feeling empowered.

Girls Thrive brought that Summer Confidence Clinic back again this year for a second time, and it took place over the summer. Brassanini-Summers said around 15 girls participated in that clinic this year.

It offered four main classes focused on having a growth mindset, comparison, healthy boundaries and confidence communication. Brassanini-Summers was especially excited about the class on setting healthy boundaries.

“If all of us could have that, it could eliminate a lot of challenging things,” Brassanini-Summers said.

Ramirez’s biggest takeaway from Girls Thrive has been twofold: confidence and positivity. Everyone's cheering for your success, Ramirez said. After runs, people would make a tunnel and cheer as others finished. She said the best part of the program was the fact that, as you’re pushing yourself and trying new things, you’re with people supporting you.

“I learned how to cheer people around me on while also cheering myself on,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez and Brassanini-Summers both pointed to the opportunity for belonging the program fosters as an important piece of it too.

Ramirez said for some people, finding your place in school can be difficult. But at Girls Thrive, there’s a place for everyone.

Brassanini-Summer said there’s lots of girls who don’t do team or club sports, but having that kind of community to belong to is still important. It fosters community-mindedness, she said, and that’s one of the biggest takeaways she hopes girls get from participating in Girls Thrive.

And, Brassanini-Summer has been grateful for the help of women and business partners in Helena, who’ve donated time, resources and funding to the program over the years.

“I am totally lifted up by this idea we’re not doing this alone,” Brassanini-Summers said.

Girls Thrive’s fall clinic will begin on Sept. 6, and it costs $130 to register. There are scholarships available for those in need. For more information, you can visit the Girls Thrive website: https://www.girlsthrive.com/current-or-upcoming-session.

Ramirez, for one, recommends giving the program a try.

“You never know the growth that can happen if you take that step,” Ramirez said.