Girl struck by vehicle in Helena taken to hospital

A 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries early Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle as she crossed the street, Helena police said.

Officers were dispatched at 7:20 a.m. to Broadway and Stabern streets for a report of vehicle versus pedestrian accident. A vehicle was traveling west on Broadway Street near Stabern and the girl was crossing Broadway when she was struck, authorities said.

She was transported to the hospital via ambulance and it was reported to officers that she received non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the city prosecutor’s office for review. At this time, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors, police said. They did not identify the driver.

