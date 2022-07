UPDATE

The 9-year-old girl missing from Helena has been found and is safe, the Helena Police Department reported.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Helena Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen in the 1700 block of Lockey Avenue.

The girl, whose name was not provided, has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sundress and blue leggings.

Call 911 if you see or have seen the girl pictured.

