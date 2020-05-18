Gifts delivered to Helena's distinguished students and educators in lieu of annual event

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In lieu of its annual Celebration of Excellence, the Helena Education Foundation delivered gifts to this year's distinguished students and educators Monday.

The annual event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. This marks the first time in 18 years the foundation hasn't held the celebration.

"The dinner at Great Northern is for 400 people, so it was completely out of the question," said Lisa Cordingley, the foundation's executive director. "Even if gatherings that large were allowed, it would feel irresponsible."

This year the foundation honored 53 distinguished students and 53 distinguished educators. The foundation decided to hand-deliver gifts and booklets to the honorees because "as impractical as it seems, this was the most practical," Cordingley said.

Some of the gifts handed out this year are made of glass, so shipping would be prohibitively expensive and difficult. Additionally, Cordingley said the foundation wanted a human being to be there to say "congratulations," even if it was from the sidewalk.

The foundation called for volunteers to help with the effort and about 40 people responded. Each team was given six households to deliver to, and recipients were informed they were coming.