Gianforte's love of cooking centers on wild game

It’s Tuesday night and Greg Gianforte is busy in the kitchen.

It’s not unusual to find the Republican governor behind the stove cooking wild game, chopping up vegetables or making homemade pesto. He says he is the family cook in the home he shares with first lady Susan in Helena’s mansion district as the official governor’s residence on Carson Street undergoes renovations.

Music plays in the background and yodeling can be heard. It’s tunes by Montana’s Wylie Gustafson, who is not only a renown singer/songwriter, but just so happens to be the younger brother of Kristen Juras, Gianforte’s lieutenant governor.

“We love having people in our home,” the governor says about his love of cooking. He and Susan, who have four children and are now empty-nesters, had the kitchen renovated and enlarged in their new home.

The 60-year-old governor often touts his culinary skills on Facebook with taunts of “What’s cooking at our place” in which he displays wild game cuts of meat, usually accompanied by grilled vegetables and salad.

He said many of the comments posted by others are from people who ask what time they can stop by.

On this Tuesday the governor is cooking up elk chops, venison bockwurst, broccoli and red peppers and angel-hair pasta with homemade pesto made with basil from a greenhouse in Billings.

He said he has enjoyed cooking since he was a child growing up near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania. His father, of Italian descent, cooked as did his mother, who was of English/Scottish stock.

“My father cooked. My mother did the regular meals, but whenever there was a big meal, Thanksgiving, Christmas, it was always my father who cooked,” he said. “We always helped out.”

“I grew up cooking and enjoyed it,” he said. “We did a lot of fishing. I didn’t hunt until we got to Montana, but I did a lot of fishing.”

He talks about why he prepares dinners for others, often for folks who are on the other end of the political spectrum.

“I think the purpose of work is to serve people. The most enjoyable thing for me is to spend the time preparing a meal and then sharing it around the table,” he said. “When you break bread you can build relationships.”

He said he took Montana game meat with him when he served in Congress in Washington and would have people over for dinner every week at the apartment he and his wife rented.

“I had a little barbecue grill out back,” he said. “I had Democrats, I had Republicans…”

“When you are sharing a moose steak, there is a lot you can agree on,” Gianforte said, as some of the famous Gustafson yodeling continued to echo in the background.

Montana federal lawmakers hauling meat to the nation's capital must be in fashion, as Democratic Sen. Jon Tester was featured in 2012 by The New York Times and The Hill for lugging Montana beef from his Big Sandy farm to Washington. He and his wife Sharla also had people over for dinner.

“We like our own meat,” he told The Times.

Gianforte said he promised as he campaigned that the governor’s home in Helena would be a house of hospitality.

“We have folks for dinner all the time,” he said, adding that COVID-19 has made that more of a challenge. He said later that he and the first lady have “gotten pretty good at putting meals together.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, said she had been invited to the governor’s mansion for dinner, but declined due to COVID-19 concerns. But she liked the idea of interacting.

“It’s always a good idea to foster relationships and have good communication, especially when you disagree with someone,” she said, adding she would likely make it to a diner someday.

Senate President Sen. Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, has been to the governor's mansion for other events but never gotten a wild game dinner.

Still, he thinks such social interactions are good.

"It gets you out of the setting of the Capitol, and there are more conversations about life and family," he said. "It puts a nice personal touch on things."

In many of Gianforte's Facebook photos of his meals, there are several mentions of Caprese salad.

That’s my favorite,” Susan, who heads up the meal cleanup efforts, said.

“It’s almost always game if I am cooking,” the governor added.

Gianforte said they raised their four children on wild game, like many Montana families.

“I fill the freezer in the fall and that is what we eat all year," he said.

“I am in the woods almost every weekend,” he said. “I love being out.”

Gianforte said his freezer now holds elk, deer, duck, pheasant and grouse.

"It is whatever the season brought us," he said. "It’s whatever the bag was from this past season, and that is what the menu is.”

He said Susan tells him that hunting season ends when the freezer is full.

The governor said he and the first lady make their own sausage, churning out as much as 50 pounds at a time. He jokes about buying his wife the “gift of her dreams” one Christmas, an electric sausage stuffer with a pedal.

“I’m incredibly romantic,” he said.

He’s asked where he gets his ideas for cooking.

“My belly,” he said.

“He usually just opens the fridge and looks at what we have in there,” Susan said.

“If I have an idea on how to do something, I will Google a recipe and use that as a starting point,” the governor said. “But I usually just wing it. I will work with whatever we’ve got.”

He said wild game is very lean and the secret is to not cook it too much.

The governor says his favorite marinade for wild game consists of balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt and onion flakes.

The meal is delivered in the dining room and a blessing is delivered by the governor. He thanks God for every person at the table and for the strength the food gives people.

The meal is tasty and the meat is tender. A balsamic marinade can be tasted in the elk chops. The venison sausage is not spicy, but was not meant to be, and the governor offers to go and get mustard. There are no takers.

Chocolates from the Swiss embassy from a recent trip to Washington, D.C., are offered for dessert.

Much of the conversation is about the history of Montana as the governor talks about a book he recently read about Montana when it was a territory.

And the music, now with just an occasional hint of yodeling, continues in the background.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

