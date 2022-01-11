Gianforte to speak at March for Life at state Capitol

The Montana March for Life will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the state Capitol rotunda, with Gov. Greg Gianforte listed as one of the guest speakers.

This year’s theme is “Equality Begins in the Womb.” The public may attend.

The event is sponsored by Pro-Life Helena, and other guest speakers include Matt Britton, general counsel for 40 Days for Life, and Angela Copenhaver, founder and CEO of We Teach Think and the developer of the Human From Day One Project.

Pro-life organizations will have tables available throughout the event.

Attendees will march and pray for the Supreme Court to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. March for Life is an annual protest of that decision. On Dec. 1, the U. S. Supreme Court heard Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the ﬁrst case in 30 years that directly challenges Roe v. Wade. A decision by the court is pending.

For more information, go to www.prolifehelena.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0