Gianforte raises most in gov race, not including $1.5 million in loans to self

Expenditure reports now required to be filed within 48 hours show Williams is putting up last-minute ads, including one for $20,000 on stations in Butte, Bozeman and Missoula that will run May 20-26. Williams' campaign also spent $18,624 on a TV ad in Great Falls. From April 16-May 14 Williams spent an additional $155,100 on TV ads.

“Montanans across the state want a new generation of leadership to help us recover from these challenging times, and the surge in momentum and fundraising shows that,” Williams said in an emailed statement. “In these final days, we'll continue to get our message out that Montanans want leadership, energy and new ideas, a champion for clean water, public lands and women, and a candidate who can lead us into a bright future.”

Cooney has raised more than $895,000. Over the last filing period from mid-April to mid-May, the lieutenant governor brought in about $134,000 to Williams' $147,500, though she also reported an additional $18,000 over the last few days, relying very heavily on out-of-state contributors.

"I want to thank the many Montanans who have been incredibly generous in their contributions to this campaign," Cooney said in an emailed statement. "Their grassroots support is what's going to get us across the finish line on June 2 and keep our Montana values in the governor's office come November."