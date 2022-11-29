Gianforte lights Montana Capitol Christmas tree

With caroling from the Helena Middle School choir echoing through the halls, Gov. Greg Gianforte lit the Montana Capitol Christmas tree on Tuesday.

The 2022 State Capitol Christmas tree was harvested from the Rancho Deluxe Good Neighbor Authority timber sale in coordination with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Pintler District, Sun Mountain Lumber, and Parke Logging, Inc.

This was the first time a Capitol tree has been obtained from a GNA timber sale.

BDNF District Ranger Cameron Raser provided a special use permit for the harvest, and Sean Steinebach, outreach forester for Sun Mountain Lumber, recommended the tree to the governor.

“I was excited to help select the Christmas tree for the Montana governor from a GNA timber sale on the BDNF in conjunction with the Montana Department of Natural Resources,” Steinebach said. “The effects of these timber sales for our communities and local economies is so important and impacts families throughout the year, but especially during the holidays.”

The Good Neighbor Authority allows states, counties and tribes to enter into agreements with the Forest Service to conduct authorized restoration services on National Forest System Lands.

Christmas tree permits for National Forest land are available at local Ranger Districts or online at Recreation.gov. Permits for the 2022 holiday season are $5 a tree, with a limit of three trees. A small transaction fee is associated with the online platform.