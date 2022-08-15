 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert featured

Gianforte honors Helena veterans for service on battlefield, in community

  • 0
Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation

Master Sgt. Timothy C. Peters, left, and Lt. Col. Cory Sena, both of Helena, receive the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation from Gov. Greg Gianforte Monday at the Montana State Capitol. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Two Helena veterans were awarded the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation Monday for their service to both country and community.

Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Peters and Army Lt. Col. Cory Sena were presented the commendations and state flags flown over the Capitol in their honor by Gov. Greg Gianforte during a brief ceremony in the governor's reception room.

Peters served in the Air Force for 20 years. He took part in the U.S. invasion of Grenada; operations Desert Shield and Storm; and wars in Bosnia and Kosovo.

Since his retirement in 2001, Peters has worked with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and is currently a Gold Legacy Life Member and state adjutant and quarter master.

Peters called the commendation "quite humbling."

"It surprises me that people pay attention because we just do what we need to do to help our veterans and we don't do it for ourselves," Peters said.

People are also reading…

Sena served in the Army for 23 years. He piloted AH-64 Apache helicopters during deployments in Iraq.

He was awarded the Iraq Campaign Medal with three campaign stars, two Bronze Stars and four Meritorious Service Medals throughout his career.

Each month, Sena volunteers with the American Legion, Helena Gold Rush Lions Club, Life Covenant Church and Helena Food Share.

He operates a local business, Grizzly Gardens, with his wife Lynnette.

The commendation is given out yearly to veterans who served their country and continue to serve their communities.

Sena said he appreciates the recognition given to veterans who continue to serve in a variety of ways long after they hang up the combat boots.

"It's one thing to sign up and volunteer; it's another thing to come back and continue to serve," he said. "And that's been my pleasure with my family as we've done this for 30-plus years now."

Gianforte thanked the men for their service.

For 2021, 31 veterans around the state received the award.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Helena airport to host Montana Airline Rendezvous

Helena airport to host Montana Airline Rendezvous

Helena Regional Airport will be hosting the Montana Airline Rendezvous next month, a two-day event in which Montana commercial airports will meet with airline representatives in the hopes of bringing more flights to the Big Sky state.

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News