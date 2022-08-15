Gianforte honors Helena veterans for service on battlefield, in community

Two Helena veterans were awarded the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation Monday for their service to both country and community.

Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Peters and Army Lt. Col. Cory Sena were presented the commendations and state flags flown over the Capitol in their honor by Gov. Greg Gianforte during a brief ceremony in the governor's reception room.

Peters served in the Air Force for 20 years. He took part in the U.S. invasion of Grenada; operations Desert Shield and Storm; and wars in Bosnia and Kosovo.

Since his retirement in 2001, Peters has worked with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and is currently a Gold Legacy Life Member and state adjutant and quarter master.

Peters called the commendation "quite humbling."

"It surprises me that people pay attention because we just do what we need to do to help our veterans and we don't do it for ourselves," Peters said.

Sena served in the Army for 23 years. He piloted AH-64 Apache helicopters during deployments in Iraq.

He was awarded the Iraq Campaign Medal with three campaign stars, two Bronze Stars and four Meritorious Service Medals throughout his career.

Each month, Sena volunteers with the American Legion, Helena Gold Rush Lions Club, Life Covenant Church and Helena Food Share.

He operates a local business, Grizzly Gardens, with his wife Lynnette.

The commendation is given out yearly to veterans who served their country and continue to serve their communities.

Sena said he appreciates the recognition given to veterans who continue to serve in a variety of ways long after they hang up the combat boots.

"It's one thing to sign up and volunteer; it's another thing to come back and continue to serve," he said. "And that's been my pleasure with my family as we've done this for 30-plus years now."

Gianforte thanked the men for their service.

For 2021, 31 veterans around the state received the award.