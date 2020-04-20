Gianforte has $310,500 cash on hand, loans campaign another $500,000

Republican governor candidate and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has the most cash in the bank leading up to the June 2 primary, at just over $310,500. The candidate also loaned his campaign $500,000 on April 6, bringing his total in loans for the election to $1.05 million.
Campaign finance reports for statewide candidates covering the period from March 16 to April 15 were due Monday. The governor's seat is open this year, as Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is termed out from running again.
Gianforte, who raised about $600,400 over the period including the loan, is in a three-way primary with Attorney General Tim Fox, who reported raising just over $36,300 and had nearly $34,200 in the bank for the primary; and state Sen. Al Olszewski, who raised just over $6,800 over the last month and had about $42,000 cash on hand.
“The level of enthusiasm and support for Greg’s campaign clearly demonstrates Montanans are excited for Greg to bring his business leadership experience and his positive vision for Montana to the governor’s office,” Jake Eaton, Gianforte’s campaign manager, said Monday.
On the Democratic side, Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams reported raising just over $177,400, which included a $50,000 loan from the candidate, bringing her total loans for the election to $55,000. Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney reported raising just over $61,700.
“It’s such a difficult time for so many families across our state. I’m deeply honored to continue to receive so much support from Montanans,” Williams said Monday in a press release. “I’ll fight every day as governor to protect Montanans’ health and rebuild our economy for all folks across our extraordinary state.”
Cooney reported more cash in the bank than Williams for the primary, at more than $150,000 to her nearly $138,000.
Gianforte faced criticism in his 2016 bid for governor for $5.5 million worth of self-financing, something Fox pointed out Monday. Gianforte founded RightNow Technologies in Bozeman and later sold it to Oracle for $1.8 billion, which left him with significant personal wealth.
“Obviously in past elections, when Congressman Gianforte ran for governor and twice as congressman, he loaned himself literally millions of dollars,” Fox said Monday. “Now he’s loaned himself over a million in this governor’s race.”
Cooney also was critical of Gianforte, whom Democrats have throughout the campaign identified as their likely opponent in part because he’s a better figure to fundraise against. He likewise criticized his primary opponent’s fundraiser April 14 with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
“Unlike some of my opponents, I’ve never written myself a $500,000 check or hosted a Silicon Valley fundraiser with Secretary Clinton. I’m proud to be running a grassroots campaign fueled by Montanans, whose votes will ultimately decide this election,” Cooney said Monday.
Green Party candidate Robert Barb and Libertarian candidate Lyman Bishop do not have primary challengers. Bishop, who has relied on about $11,180 in loans to his campaign, reported having more than $13,700 cash in the bank for the general election. Barb had not filed a report for March-April fundraising by press time, and reported raising and spending $0 in the first few days after he got on the ballot in March.
Over the election, Gianforte has brought in about $2.5 million including the loans. Fox has raised nearly $720,000 and Olszewski has received about $278,000.
Williams has raised $848,500 and Cooney brought in about $763,600.
