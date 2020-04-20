Gianforte has $310,500 cash on hand, loans campaign another $500,000

Gianforte faced criticism in his 2016 bid for governor for $5.5 million worth of self-financing, something Fox pointed out Monday. Gianforte founded RightNow Technologies in Bozeman and later sold it to Oracle for $1.8 billion, which left him with significant personal wealth.

“Obviously in past elections, when Congressman Gianforte ran for governor and twice as congressman, he loaned himself literally millions of dollars,” Fox said Monday. “Now he’s loaned himself over a million in this governor’s race.”

Cooney also was critical of Gianforte, whom Democrats have throughout the campaign identified as their likely opponent in part because he’s a better figure to fundraise against. He likewise criticized his primary opponent’s fundraiser April 14 with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Unlike some of my opponents, I’ve never written myself a $500,000 check or hosted a Silicon Valley fundraiser with Secretary Clinton. I’m proud to be running a grassroots campaign fueled by Montanans, whose votes will ultimately decide this election,” Cooney said Monday.