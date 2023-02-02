Time to shake off the winter chill and slide into some hot dance tunes with Reverend Slanky Saturday, Feb. 4, at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

A whole lot of Slanksters are partying for a good cause at 7 p.m., when Premiere Dance Company welcomes back Reverend Slanky for another memorable dance party benefit.

Guaranteed there will be a lot of funk, soul, R&B, African and Latin grooves with songs by Prince, James Brown, Parliament, Bobby Womack and, of course, some Slanky originals.

Alas, there may not be dinner. The deadline for reserving a dinner was last week, but those who want to come and dance and shake their blues away are welcome to show up at 7 and buy a $15 ticket at the door. There will be plenty of snacks and drinks to buy, as well.

The Missoula-based seven-piece, horn-powered, percussion-heavy band knows how to throw a party.

They’ve been doing it for more than 15 years, jamming their way across Montana.

Many of them met in music school at the University of Montana, either as music majors or members in the school band.

Reverend Slanky features Helena High School music teacher Cody Hollow on lead vocals and percussion, Sam White on saxophone, Jarom Hein on trumpet, Phil Stempin on bass, Chris Entz on guitar, Sam McKenzie on drums and Josh Farmer on keyboards and vocals.

The secret to their longtime fun and funky history is their friendship, said Hein in a phone interview from Missoula. “It’s really been a great group because we’re all good friends. It’s really helped us maintain over the years.”

Other bands don’t always have that going for them,“ he added. “We enjoy ourselves so much every time we play. I think the audience picks up on that… We just have so much fun it doesn’t get old.”

As to their intriguing name. Well, it’s shrouded in mystery, according to Hein, and will so remain. Longtime fans have pieced together some clues…but he’s not about to reveal anything.

The Slanky fan base keeps growing, “because we play such a wide variety of tunes,” he said. “There’s something for everybody. People will recognize a lot of the tunes. We have some new stuff, and there’s a lot of classic stuff.

“We’re very family-friendly,” he added. “Everyone can enjoy it.”

But dancing to Reverend Slanky is just part of what’s happening Saturday night.

Premiere Dance Company dancers will give a sneak peek of their April show, “Dancing Through the Decades,” with a few highlights including a very high energy dance artistic director Charlene White choreographed to “Rain” by Rusted Root, as well as a medley of some ‘80s favorites and a 1920’s Charleston.

Another highlight of the evening is the much-anticipated performance by the Bad Dads of Ballet.

The Bad Dads is a tradition that started about 15 years ago, said White, when some dance dads decided they wanted to embarrass their daughters and at the same time help raise money for Premiere Dance.

She suspects, “The dads kind of wanted to be part of the dance world with their dancers. “We did it all in secret,” recalled White with a lot of laughs as she was obviously revisiting some of their more hilarious moments.

The secret rehearsals continue to this day.

To loosen up, the Bad Dads aren’t at the barre, but rather are raising a few at the bar – warming up at one of Helena’s popular brew pubs a few blocks away.

The dads come up with their own wigs, makeup, costumes and footgear – which tends to be work boots, rather than pointe shoes.

The first year they danced the Four Cygnets scene from “Swan Lake.”

Last year it was “Dancing Queen.”.

“It’s just been a lot of fun,” said White. “It’s hilarious.”

“I have the most fun time,” adding that it gives dads an appreciation of how hard the dancers work.

Watching “Dancing Through the Decades” and the Bad Dads of Ballet is all part of the entertainment along with Reverend Slanky that starts after dinner.

The band begins at 7 p.m.

Performances by the Bad Dads and Dancing Through the Decades are from 7:45 to 8:15 p.m. with more dance music by Reverend Slanky afterwards until 10 p.m.

“I’m hoping people dance the night away,” said White.

For more information, visit premiere dance company.org, @premieredancecompanyofhelena on Facebook, or https://www.instagram.com/premieredancecompanyhelena/ on Instagram.

Admission at the door is $15 for adults, age 12 and under are free, food not included. Snacks, pint and wine glasses with PDC logo, and beverages, including beer and wine, will all be available for purchase at the event.

All proceeds benefit Premiere Dance Company productions and PDC’s scholarship program.

The evening also includes an extensive silent auction, a five-bowl raffle, and PDC’s Premier Raffle with a chance to win $1,000 cash or $1,000 in Helena area restaurant gift cards.