Get Painted! – at this year’s Holter Gala

Sondra Hines bids farewell this month

Sondra Hines, the Holter Museum of Art’s education director and community outreach coordinator, has announced her retirement at the end of June.

A small surprise is planned for her at the Gala.

Hines has devoted 20 years to the Holter – one year as a volunteer and then 19 as a staff member doing arts education. Her last day is June 30.

“It’s been really incredible,” she said.

Just a few of the many art education highlights she mentioned were:

guest artist Tibetan monk Lobang Samten, who created a Wheel of Life Sand Mandala, which packed the Holter High Gallery with kids and adults alike;

ceramic artist Baba Wague Diakite, originally from Mali, West Africa, who is also a writer and illustrator of children's books; and

Vanessa German, an amazing artist, poet, sculptor, playwright and performance artist who taught students about the transformative power of art and how to make their own power figures.

In addition to running the Holter arts education classes for children and adults, Hines has recently begun doing art with patients at St. Peter’s Health who are suffering memory loss.

She’s also developed a dynamic art program for teens, the Afterschool Teen Arts Council. ATAC students have painted murals around Helena, printed their own monthly art ‘zine, launched an art vending machine at the Holter, and provided a warm and accepting place for teens to do art together.

Back when the club started, Hines admitted she was terrified -- she’d never worked with that age group before.

But she’s wound up loving it.

“Who knew I’d be called Art Mom?”