Get Painted! – at this year’s Holter Gala

Art lovers: Why appreciate art from a distance, when you can wrap it around you and actually wear it?
At this year’s Holter Gala & Auction, attendees are invited to wear white (or bring something white) and watch a local artist transform it into a vibrant canvas.
Dazzle your friends when you step out in the world as a 3-D painting.
Events kick off 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.
The idea is the brainchild of Holter Museum of Art Executive Director Chris Riccardo.
He did a Get Painted event when he was director of an art center in Florida, and it was a huge hit.
People liked it so much they did it every year, he said, and kept adding new art to their outfits.
So, Riccardo thought, “Why not Helena? It’s never been done here.”
Not only can you wear art, but folks can also buy some to adorn their walls.
People are also reading…
A few of the hot items in this year’s live auction include:
- ”Pale Winter Moonrise,” a Russell Chatham painting of a wintry landscape emerging from a morning mist;
- ”Five Blue Birds on a Branch,” featuring shimmering ceramic blue birds perched on a wooden branch by Cathy Weber; and
- ”The Falconer and his Falcon,” an arresting wood engraving print by James Todd, depicting a bird-like falconer in elaborate headdress clasping his equally ornately crowned falcon.
Or perhaps it’s adventure that you seek.
Picture yourself on a sunny summer day fly-fishing with Shalon Hastings of Fly FishHer Adventures on the Missouri River. The trip is tailored to your fishing interests and abilities.
Or, how about a ski trip at Whitefish Mountain Resort and a stay in Ptarmigan Village, including two, three-day winter lift tickets, for the ’22-’23 season?
There are a number of other live auction items, which will all be bid on in-person and can be viewed online.
There is a host of Silent Auction items as well that can be viewed online now. Bidding is now open.
Here’s a chance to own an Emily Free Wilson vase, or to win a wine-tasting party for six. Or perhaps, it’s a gorgeous trumpeter swan woodcut print by Claire O’Connell that catches your eye.
To preview items in both auctions, visit https://holtermuseum.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/HolterAnnualGalaArtAuctionGetPainted/tabid/1297083/Default.aspx
Live auction bidders or proxies must attend the gala at the Helena Civic Center to bid.
Bidding for silent auction items is happening now online.
Friday will be the Holter’s first in-person gala gathering since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and then moved online last year.
“I think people are ready to get out,” Riccardo said.
“The Gala is such a special snapshot for us as a museum,” said Riccardo in a message to supporters. “In a single evening, we’re able to see firsthand the longstanding history of the Holter, and the people who have made it all happen.”
Gala tickets are $100 for individuals or $750 for a table of eight and are available at https://holtermuseum.org/events/gala-auction.
There’s also another option for those who want a different kind of party.
Join the Grunge Gala AfterParty 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the W, 12 E. Lawrence St.
Wear white and get ready to get painted!
The Holter promises an “attitude-filled evening,” featuring sounds by DJ ON!X, artists ready and willing to paint, draw, and scribble fun and snarky art on your white and shiny attire and a fun, interactive art auction.
A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $10 at the door.