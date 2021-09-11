'Get out of the building' John Driscoll recalls day that changed the world

Twenty years ago this morning, Army Col. John Driscoll, had completed delivering a package in the Pentagon and was working his way back to his office with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Similar to probably everyone else in the facility, and the rest of the entire country for that matter, paramount on his mind was the attack on the Twin Towers shortly before.
“I remember looking down at the pentagon shape of the white plastic lid on the coffee cup I was carrying, and thinking, “Boy, this building would sure be easy to identify from a fast-moving aircraft and to hit from the air,'” Driscoll wrote in 2003.
And almost instantaneously, he heard and felt the explosion.
Something happened in New York
Col. Driscoll of the Montana Army National Guard had been detailed to active duty at the Pentagon in 1999.
He and his wife Kathy were living in an apartment at Foggy Bottom, and every morning and evening for nearly two years, Driscoll would walk the 3½-miles to and from work.
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Driscoll, a Joint Education Officer assigned to the J7, Joint Operational Plans and Interoperability – with the Joint Staff of the Chairman – stood up from his office desk in Room 1B473, holding a completed Joint Staff Action Package.
According to his memoirs of that day, Driscoll was to “hand carry” the document over to one of the Joint Staff Contracting Officers at Defense Supply Service-Washington.
But after learning that “something happened in New York,” Driscoll, Lt. Col. Steve Jones, and their front desk receptionist, went to the conference room where the television was.
“(We) then watched as the second aircraft glided into the second World Trade Center tower, and pushed an enormous fireball from out the tower’s other side,” Driscoll, now 73, wrote.
After calling his wife, he headed out the door to deliver the package across the interior courtyard of the Pentagon.
He noticed that everything was “unusually quiet” for a community of 27,000.
“I saw few people in the hallways or in the interior courtyard, which has always been called 'ground zero,' because of the Soviet missiles aimed at the hamburger stand in the center,” Driscoll recalled.
“In the basement, on the other side of the courtyard, I ... handed (the contracting officer) the procurement package,” related Driscoll, a Hamilton native and longtime Helena resident. “In a back stairwell I climbed two flights to Level 2, and walked around the exterior of the courtyard along the A Ring.
“At the Starbucks Coffee stand in the cafeteria I picked up a cup of coffee and kept moving toward my office. When I got around the A Ring to the interior end of Corridor 4 on Level 2, I took the new escalator in the new segment down to Level 1.”
As he approached the bottom of the escalator and took about 10 steps toward the opening to the hallway down the B Ring, is when he noticed the coffee cup lid and envisioned an air strike on the Pentagon.
Wham!
“Just then, at that very moment, 'Wham!' My legs staggered and I was knocked off balance for a few seconds,” he recounted. “It felt like trying to keep your coffee from spilling when your driving a mountain road in a pickup truck.
“My ears popped. The whole building around me sounded and felt like hundreds of very strong men had each slammed a door in the Pentagon at the same time.”
Driscoll said he noticed that behind a pair of glass doors closing off the B Ring from an open service area between the B and C Rings, that Corridor 4 turned black. Then two guys wearing civilian clothes and backpacks slammed the two heavy glass doors open inward “like they were swinging doors on a saloon.”
“Get out of the building, all hell's broke loose back there,” one of them yelled.
He described how dust and debris seemed to suddenly be all around him. When he looked down the B Ring hallway toward his office, several doors opened, and an Air Force colonel yelled, “What the hell was that?”
John answered “I think we've just been bombed.”
Next came a dull “Woomph,” similar to when a house furnace ignites during the winter, and their group began to evacuate.
As everyone else was leaving, down Corridor 4 and into the interior courtyard, Driscoll went back into his office and called his wife again, letting her know that they'd “been hit, but (he) was OK and on his way out.” Kathy Driscoll replied that she'd felt the explosion 3 1/2-miles away.
In their attempt to evacuate, under a cloud of dark black smoke and the stench of burning aviation fuel, Driscoll's group of about 200 found that several escape routes were blocked.
When they got half way out through the long tunnel of Corridor 9, word of mouth from up front said, “There's a bomb near the entrance.” With that, the entire group turned around, and returned to the interior courtyard of the Pentagon for the third time.
Finally, an NCO came from the far end and yelled that it was OK to exit to North Parking.
The smell of aviation fuel was becoming overpowering. The column of black smoke was enormous and straight up over their heads, and flames were clearly visible over the top of the B Ring.
When they finally made it out through the tunnel under Corridor 5 to South Parking, there were thousands of people already out and away from the building, and cars were stopped bumper to bumper on all the freeways in every direction.
“We were told by our section leader to make our way home as quickly as possible, and establish telephone communications with him at his house,” recounted Driscoll, who chose to walk due to the intense traffic jams the attack created. “My Army black beret was still in my office, and so I was self conscious about being outside and 'out of uniform.'”
As he continued along the river, he passed people who were obviously seriously injured and were waiting for a way to the hospital. But it was doubtful that any ambulances could get through because of the traffic jams that ringed the Pentagon.
If someone ever makes a movie
“The memory that stays with me is of piles of odds and ends, the kinds of personal things we all have in (our vehicles) ... that people had just emptied the contents of their cars onto the ground, to make way for injured bodies that needed to be at the hospital,” he wrote.
Driscoll bypassed his normal route across the Memorial Bridge, kept moving up the Potomac's shoreline, and hand-climbed up onto the Roosevelt Bridge.
“I stopped in the middle of the bridge and looked down the river to see the one sight I will never forget,” he said. “It was a bright blue sky morning, as beautiful as any day I've ever seen.”
From this vantage point, he viewed the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, the Washington Monument, and Lincoln and Jefferson memorials, the statue of the flag raising on Mount Suribachi and the thousands of white headstones at Arlington Cemetery.
“While behind me, was a constant flow of evacuees out of our Nation's Capitol,” he noted.
Also in sight was the top edge of the Pentagon, with flames visibly licking the dark base of an immense black cloud of smoke rising 10,000 into the sky.
After witnessing a twin-tailed USAF fighter-interceptor circle over the Pentagon, Driscoll thought to himself, “If someone ever makes a movie of this day, I hope they will put the camera right here where I’m standing, so the American people can see, hear and feel, what I'm seeing and hearing and feeling.”
After arriving at his apartment and soaked with sweat, his wife took the Starbucks Coffee cup – which he hadn't taken a single drink of – from his hand. She then phoned concerned family and friends with news that John was fine.
He was able to watch the collapse of the Twin Towers at this time, which was a surreal experience, comparing what he physically went through in D.C. compared to the visual attack in New York City.
The next morning at 0730 hours, he was back at work as ordered. Their B Ring was still burning, and several hundred firefighters were clambering around the roofs and walls.
“The area of the interior courtyard where we first began to gather the day before, had become a morgue and a place for storing body bags,” he related.
A day or two later, the enlisted men of the “Old Guard” who normally serve watch at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, were tasked to help locate and remove bodies.
A command sergeant major was able to finally wrestle a replacement beret out of a tight-fisted supply sergeant, by scrawling across the paper work, “Replaces officer beret destroyed in terrorist attack of September 11.”
“The first day I walked to work at the usual hour, the Vietnam Veterans manning the veterans and POW-MIA booths between the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pond all came up to me and seemed genuinely glad to learn that I was alive,” Driscoll said.
They really gave you a sledge hammer?
Driscoll's section moved to several temporary locations, including their old offices using borrowed equipment. After several months, they moved back into their “old new offices” at 1B473.
In the meantime, they had received an olive drab-colored canvas sack from a place that sounded like the Pentagon Management Office.
Described as an “emergency escape kit,” it contained some first aid kits, flashlights, chemical light sticks, and a 20-pound sledge hammer.
Driscoll became a member of the Crises Action Team for our military response to the attacks of Sept. 11.
“For two months I worked 15-hour shifts, including the walks to and from the Pentagon,” he wrote. “Ten days would rotate to 10 nights and back, with four days off in between.”
When they finally moved back into their new offices, one person wanted to know exactly where the emergency kit would be kept, since it “gets darker than the inside of a cow” when the Pentagon lights go out.
John then reported to Kathy they were marking which wall to use the sledge hammer on for and escape route, which caused a change in her supportive tone to that of a surprised, outraged wife and mad taxpayer.
“You mean they really did give you a sledge hammer?” she asked. “Somebody should tell the Washington Post!”
