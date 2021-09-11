'Get out of the building' John Driscoll recalls day that changed the world

When they finally made it out through the tunnel under Corridor 5 to South Parking, there were thousands of people already out and away from the building, and cars were stopped bumper to bumper on all the freeways in every direction.

“We were told by our section leader to make our way home as quickly as possible, and establish telephone communications with him at his house,” recounted Driscoll, who chose to walk due to the intense traffic jams the attack created. “My Army black beret was still in my office, and so I was self conscious about being outside and 'out of uniform.'”

As he continued along the river, he passed people who were obviously seriously injured and were waiting for a way to the hospital. But it was doubtful that any ambulances could get through because of the traffic jams that ringed the Pentagon.

“The memory that stays with me is of piles of odds and ends, the kinds of personal things we all have in (our vehicles) ... that people had just emptied the contents of their cars onto the ground, to make way for injured bodies that needed to be at the hospital,” he wrote.

Driscoll bypassed his normal route across the Memorial Bridge, kept moving up the Potomac's shoreline, and hand-climbed up onto the Roosevelt Bridge.