German professionals fighting online extremism visit Montana

A group of German professionals who came to Montana as part of a federal exchange program found that online extremism does not respect national borders, especially in the digital era.

“They’re online, so they communicate with each other,” Isabelle Mittermeier, public relations editor at the Arolsen Archives – International Center on Nazi Persecution in Had Arolsen, Germany said during a visit to the Independent Record in Helena last week.

Robert Nößler, managing editor of the Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper in Leipzig and western Saxony, Germany, added that some of the conspiracy theories circulating in Germany originated in the United States.

“American radical groups inspire German conspiracists in their ideas,” he said.

Marina Hilzinger, deputy head of the prevention department in the Bavarian State Ministry for Family, Labor and Social Affairs, also came with the group but was not allowed to be interviewed for this story.

The trio is on a three-week tour sponsored by the the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program.

They started in Washington, D.C. and continued to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before arriving in Helena, where they shared observations and ideas with representatives of the Independent Record, Montana Human Rights Network and Lewis and Clark Public Health. They later visited the community of Whitefish, which has made headlines for pushing back against an anti-Semitic hate campaign.

“All three of us are trying to find out more about fighting disinformation and misinformation on this trip,” Nößler said.

In his country, Nößler said, radical movements are being driven by everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Russia-Ukraine War, high energy prices and inflation in general.

“We learned that there are many parallels between these radicalization developments taking place here, all over the U.S. and in Germany and where I’m from in Saxony,” he said.

While some extremists in Germany hold anti-America, pro-Russia or antigovernment views, he said, “if you talk to the people everybody says something different.”

As a journalist, Nößler said, he aims to fact-check news coverage, debunk misinformation and present solutions to the problems people are facing.

Mittermeier and her colleagues at the Arolsen Archives maintain documentation, information and research on Nazi persecution, forced labor and the Holocaust in Nazi Germany and its occupied regions. She said the organization shows what disinformation, extremism and racism can lead to.

“We can’t compare what’s happening now with what happened at the time, but no country is protected that it’s not happening again,” she said. “ … There are conspiracy theories that the Holocaust never happened, but we have the proof. You can walk through it. You can have the paper in your hands from the concentration camps if you don’t believe it. That’s why we have to educate people.”

The Arolsen Archives is working on a new initiative called #EveryNameCounts that aims build a digital memorial to the victims of Nazi persecution so future generations will remember who they are. Mittermeier said the organization hopes to reach schools across Europe and eventually in the United States through its online efforts.

“We have to go into the schools,” she said. “We have to have digital campaigns to make them aware of what it can lead to and what they can also do in their everyday lives to fight against, for example, racism in the schoolyard.”