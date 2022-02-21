German consul general to speak March 2 in Helena

German Consul General Oliver Schramm will speak March 2 to the Montana World Affairs Council on the cultural and economic ties between Montana and Germany as well as current events.

The public may attend.

The Montana World Affairs Council is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that focuses on fostering global awareness and understanding in Montana's classrooms and communities.

Schramm is the German consul general to the western United States.

He formerly served as minister for economic and global affairs at the German Embassy in London and at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin. Schramm has held various roles within the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul, Boston, Washington, D.C., Rome, Lima and London.

The public may attend the 12:30-2 p.m. lunch event at The Montana Club, 24 W. 6th Ave., Helena.

Visit the Montana World Affairs Council website at www.montanaworldaffairs.org for tickets or more information. Tickets include lunch.

