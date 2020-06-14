George Floyd protest at Montana Capitol was mostly peaceful, but heated at times

Aside from the arrest and the fight, police are unaware of any other incidents during the protest.

"As far as I know, nobody got hurt, which is our ultimate goal," Hagen said.

Floyd died in police custody after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd’s death, along with other high-profile police-related killings of minorities, has sparked calls for reforming use of force by police and the policing of minority communities.

Three similar but smaller protests were held in Helena in recent weeks, and many more have taken place throughout Montana.

Teddy Jumpp, who is half Jamaican and half white, began organizing the protest about two weeks ago.

"I wanted to see change," Jumpp said. "We even got over $600 in donations that went to food and medical supplies for the protest."

Jumpp said the protest took place weeks after Floyd's death to make sure people are "forced to deal with the reality that Floyd was murder by a racist police officer." Jumpp said the country has yet to see systemic change against this kind of discrimination, and he wants to keep protests like this one going to keep the problem fresh in everyone's mind.