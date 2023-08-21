The General Mercantile is back to serving customers one week after an electrical fire damaged businesses and displaced over 30 residents in the Iron Front Hotel building.

As of early Monday afternoon a GoFundMe set up by owners of the downtown coffee shop had raised $18,963 toward its $40,000 goal.

Originally the first $5,000 donated was to compensate lost tips for Merc employees after the shop closed for a few days due to the mostly smoke and water damage. But, in an Instagram post over the weekend Lindsey Barnes, co-owner of the General Mercantile, announced all of the money raised will go to the building's displaced residents.

"I'm sure with all disaster relief work the project becomes more monumental each day, and this one has. Because of that, Merc owners Lindsey and Aaron will NOT be withholding the ($5K) for staff tips as we requested. Instead we will pay those out-of-pocket. That means ALL of the money collected from the gofundme campaign is going directly to the residents and we're at ($14K) so far! Yes, this sounds like a lot, but split 31 ways it now feels like not enough which is why we are giving more to help," the post reads.

Barnes has begun tracking residents down to receive their first check this week. She has also secured hotel rooms for those who need them.

"Again and always, thank you for supporting these members of our community. They are often overlooked and they were worried that Helena wouldn't care about them, but you did, and the amount raised this week proves that," the post finishes.

Blackfoot River Brewing Co. is also donating $1 from every beer sold Monday to the relief fund.

The Helena Area Community Foundation established an emergency relief fund (https://bit.ly/3qzkciw) for those affected by the fire. And the Tri-County Community Organizations Active in Disasters unit was dispatched Thursday morning to help those displaced by the fire register for housing assistance programs, the director of the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area said.

The electrical fire was reported at the historic building at 415 N. Last Chance Gulch at about 9:50 p.m. Aug. 14, starting in a void area between the second and third floors.

This story was reported by staff photographer Thom Bridge.