Geese take over osprey nest on display at Montana WILD

For the second year in a row, a pair of Canada geese have taken up residence in the osprey nest on display at Montana WILD.

Laurie Wolf, program manager at Montana WILD, said there is no way of knowing whether it was the same mating pair of geese both years, but the staff expected geese to make use of the nest.

Canada geese are notorious for stealing osprey nests but are usually pushed out by the osprey. Wolf assumes that because the height of the display is not suitable for osprey, the geese are getting a free pass.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is asking people to keep their distance from the geese until the goslings hatch and move onto Spring Meadow Lake. Wolf said goslings usually move to water within two days of hatching.

The osprey nest was given to Montana WILD after being removed from a nearby cell tower in 2015. NorthWestern Energy later erected a platform for the osprey to use as a new nesting location.

