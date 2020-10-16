Gardenwerks' Michael Hiel is Helena Chamber's Boss of the Year

The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce surprised Gardenwerks owner Michael Hiel by naming him as Boss of the Year Friday morning.
Hiel returned to work and found one of his greenhouses filled with friends, family and employees all gathered to congratulate him. Heil said he just thought he was going to get cinnamon rolls and had no idea the surprise was coming.
"I don't know what to say. This is a great honor," Hiel said. "I saw all the cars in the parking lot and I thought we had a sale or something."
Hiel said his philosophy for being a good boss is to not be a boss at all. In fact, Hiel said, his daughter is the real boss of the business. For Hiel, being a friend and having an understanding of his employees are important.
"It's easy to be a boss here," Hiel said. "Everybody has the same common goal and the work all gets done. I'm very fortunate that everyone who works here really enjoys it."
Hiel started Gardenwerks nearly 40 years ago. His employees called him a generous and compassionate individual who always prioritizes people over anything else. Hiel was praised for treating his employees as his equals and for always going out of his way to lend a hand to those who need it most. Those who nominated him described him as "unstoppable," "one of the most happy-go-lucky people I know" and as having a "passion for what he does."
There is also a long list of community contributions credited to Hiel's name. He helped design and maintains the Siebel soccer fields for the Youth Soccer Association. Hiel re-seeded and installed irrigation at the Four Georgians Elementary School playground, simply because he "couldn't stand driving by and seeing the kids playing on dirt." Hiel constructed vegetable garden boxes at Jefferson Elementary School. He donates soil to Helena Food Share so the food bank can grow its own vegetables. Heil also helps maintain the health of the grass and trees at Prickly Pear's Ten Mile Creek Park.
For Heil, being a good boss seemingly comes as naturally as being a good community member. He said that in the 40 years since he started the business, he has found that it is important to learn to listen.
"Basically, you have to listen to people," Hiel said. "You have to take their input and make sure their voices are heard."
Chamber President Cathy Burwell said this year was one of the toughest years to choose a winner due to the high amount of support for several nominees. Hiel joins the ranks of previously named Bosses of the Year, including Duston Lundstrom of Montana City Plumbing and Heating in 2018 and Dick Anderson of Dick Anderson Construction in 2019.
