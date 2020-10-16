Gardenwerks' Michael Hiel is Helena Chamber's Boss of the Year

The Helena Area Chamber of Commerce surprised Gardenwerks owner Michael Hiel by naming him as Boss of the Year Friday morning.

Hiel returned to work and found one of his greenhouses filled with friends, family and employees all gathered to congratulate him. Heil said he just thought he was going to get cinnamon rolls and had no idea the surprise was coming.

"I don't know what to say. This is a great honor," Hiel said. "I saw all the cars in the parking lot and I thought we had a sale or something."

Hiel said his philosophy for being a good boss is to not be a boss at all. In fact, Hiel said, his daughter is the real boss of the business. For Hiel, being a friend and having an understanding of his employees are important.

"It's easy to be a boss here," Hiel said. "Everybody has the same common goal and the work all gets done. I'm very fortunate that everyone who works here really enjoys it."