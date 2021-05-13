FWP moves grizzly bear found near Avon

A 429-pound male grizzly bear was removed May 6 from the Ophir Creek area northeast of Avon by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife specialists, officials said Thursday.

Several grizzly bears have been confirmed in the area over the past month, in close proximity to cattle-calving grounds on local ranches, FWP officials said. A grizzly killed a yearling cow in early April in the vicinity, and bears have continued to remain in the area since then.

Wildlife staff moved the bear to a more remote area in the upper Blackfoot Valley to help prevent more livestock loss during the spring-calving season, FWP officials said.

Other grizzly bears remain in the area, and FWP is working with local ranches to help secure livestock and other attractants.

The FWP also reported that a grizzly bear was euthanized Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services after it was confirmed to have killed a cow in the Big Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown. The bear was first reported last week after a remote camera captured images of it feeding on a cow carcass.

Traps were set over the weekend following the discovery of a second cow carcass with bear sign nearby. Wildlife Services technicians confirmed evidence that the bear had killed both cows.

