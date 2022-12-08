FWP approves removal of 250 Helena deer, the biggest quota to date

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks authorized the Helena Police Department's animal control division to remove 250 deer from within city limits.

The city's pair of animal control officers conducted urban deer counts during October as part of a culling program that began in 2008. That data was sent to FWP for review.

FWP Area Wildlife Biologist Jenni Sika said the deer survey results and past years' data contributed to this year's quota, the largest in the program's history.

"The deer counts that were conducted in October of this year came in higher than previous years," city spokesman Jacob Garcin said in an email.

The city's allotted number of deer to cull has never exceeded 220, Garcin said.

"Since the inception of this program, there have only been two years (2008 and 2009) where we have removed 200 deer in one season," he said.

In all the other years of the program, the city averaged 64.7 deer removed.

The deer are trapped and killed, and the meat is donated to Helena Food Share to distribute to community members in need.

The city has formally adopted a 25-deer-per-square-mile limit as a "socially tolerable density."

Last season's deer count, which followed a two-year hiatus of the program due to budget cuts, showed a population density of 39.5 deer per square mile.

This season's deer count estimates a population density of 63.8 deer per square mile.

Sika said the program's two-year hiatus coupled with back-to-back mild winters has driven deer numbers up.

"The last two winters were very favorable for deer," she said.

With forecasts projecting a wetter-than-average La Niña winter, deer are less likely to find food in the wilderness and more likely to move into urban areas and go for the bait in the 12 traps HPD is setting up around town in undisclosed locations.

"We have to take advantage of years with winter weather," Sika said.

HPD Animal Control Officer Roi Tanniehill previously told the Independent Record that the program got off to a late start last year. They dealt with numerous trap malfunctions, had to experiment with bait when traps were turning up empty and ran on a three-days-a-week schedule. As a result, he said, they fell well short of the 200-deer quota for that year.

He said people were occasionally sabotaging the traps as well by cutting the strings that held the trap door. He said it is fairly obvious when a human has tampered with a trap.

"I think we'll have more success this year," Tanniehill said.

They have a better understanding of what bait will work. The trapping schedule for this year will increase to five days a week. They will also be setting a dozen traps as opposed to last year's eight.

The primary reason for the culling is to reduce the number of wildlife versus human incidents, which pose a threat to those involved and a burden on responders.

Sika said FWP district three game wardens are the only FWP employees permitted to fire tranquilizer guns within city limits, so they are the ones who respond to wildlife calls for service in Helena.

"Our wardens were very busy this year," she said. "Those calls took up quite a bit of their time."

Tanniehill said anecdotally about half the calls for service to animal control lately have been wildlife related.

He recalled receiving a recent call for a buck that would not let a child out of the child's house. He said another buck smashed through a window after seeing a picture of a deer on someone's wall. Numerous people have called to report deer charging their dogs.

There has also been a spike in deer struck by vehicles, Tanniehill said.

In addition to public safety, culling the local urban deer helps protect the herds from chronic wasting disease, a fatal prion disease that affects cervids that is spreading across Montana.

The disease's spread through deer and elk in the state is closely monitored by FWP. Every deer taken in this year's cull will be tested for CWD.

Sika said because of the high concentration of deer within the city, if CWD were to find its way into the local population, "Helena would become a new hotspot."