Futures File:

Gasoline spurts higher

After bottoming in late March, gasoline futures have exploded higher, nearly tripling since the low.

During the nationwide coronavirus shutdown, Americans slashed their automobile use, cutting mileage, and therefore fuel consumption, by over 60%. The collapse in demand and concerns about long-term economic slowdowns sent prices to 20-year low, sending wholesale futures prices under 40 cents per gallon.

At the same time, nationwide gasoline stockpiles ballooned to an all-time high over 260 million barrels, nearly 20% more than normal.

Since then, U.S. drivers have increased their mileage and slowly cut into the stockpile. More importantly, markets seem to see an end of the coronavirus crisis stage and are projecting better future demand. As of midday Friday, June gasoline futures traded for $1 per gallon, a price that does not include taxes, fees, transportation, or retail markup.

Corn pops

Corn prices reached a one-month high on Thursday, topping $3.30 per bushel. Demand for the grain has been increasing as U.S. ethanol producers renewed production.