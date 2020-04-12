Futures File:

This will end a month-long feud between Saudi Arabia and Russia where two of the world’s biggest petroleum producers raced to outproduce one another. The two giants have now agreed to drop their production to 8.5 million barrels per day.

The oil market leapt last week on expectation of this deal, but as negotiations dragged on and the proposed production cuts got smaller, prices faded. Rumors flew Thursday morning that cuts could be as high as 20 million barrels, but when the ultimate deal was revealed to be less than half of that, prices tumbled. By the close of the week, prices were near the low, trading near $23 per barrel.

Precious metals explode

All week, investors clamored to buy gold and silver, chasing gold to levels not seen in 10 years. Many economists believe our government’s trillions of dollars of stimulus could ignite inflation, cause the value of the U.S. dollar to drop, and precious metals to skyrocket as they have when foreign countries or other administrations borrowed aggressively and increased money supplies.

Gold finished the week at $1,740 per ounce, and silver settled just shy of $16 per ounce.