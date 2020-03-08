Futures File: Markets continue to navigate virus woes

Other precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium gained ground, but prices are still suffering from fears of lower industrial demand. Copper, which is often seen as a bellwether of economic activity, is close to a three-year low near $2.56 per pound.

Oil Market Tanks

Crude oil slammed to a three-year low on Friday, dropping beneath $41 per barrel.

The market has now lost over a third of its value this year as concerns spread about the impact of the coronavirus on oil. Travel restrictions have reduced fuel needs, and fears of a global recession are weighing on future demand expectations.

On Friday, OPEC announced that they were keeping oil output levels steady after Russia refused to reduce drilling, despite widespread calls for production cuts. This could lead to a global oversupply and keep prices depressed for the foreseeable future.

For American drivers, the petroleum selloff could be a welcome relief at the pump; since early January, gasoline futures have fallen 40 cents per gallon, and diesel fuel has lost over 70 cents.