Fusion 4133 Robotics four-peats

Engineering notebook lead means she’s responsible for keeping an accurate record of their season through pictures and logs on our daily activities, events, plans, and more.

“I can then delegate out tasks within that to other people who are interested and make sure everyone writes something about what they accomplish or work on each day,” she explained.

Each year, Fusion robotics builds a new robot to compete in the FTC, designed and built by the team members for the unique set of challenges.

Their latest robot, "Luxon," is considered one of the local Fusion club’s best-ever. With hundreds of hours of build time, the team is constantly modifying the bot, oftentimes during competition.

“One of our most valuable tools is learning to fail, we take that experience and learn more from it,” team coach Mike Ellis said. “The team belongs to the kids. The coaches are there to guide them, teach them and keep them safe around power tools, but the kids make most of the decisions.”

Most of the team members say that robotics runs their life, but it's worthwhile due to the legitimate love for the competition.