Services will be held Thursday for 18 people whose remains are unclaimed.

The services for the indigent or abandoned residents will be 11 a.m. at the Lewis and Clark Cemetery, 5655 McHugh Drive. The public may attend.

The remains were from within the past two years, Kevin Wright, a special operations captain with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, said.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said the remains have not been claimed by family members. He said the deceased represent several denominations. He said the service will include a Native American drum corps and honor guard.

“We will give them a burial that’s respectful,” Dutton said.

Wright said the deceased have been cremated and their ashes placed in urns. Markers will be placed on the graves.

Those to be buried include Loreen Reynolds, James Haagen, Joanne Honea, Leonard Collins, Larry Nelson, Thomas Stryjewski, Henry Morgan, Francis John and David Otis.

Others to be honored are Susan Johnson, Roger Crandell, David Fontenot, Diann McFarland, Vicky Knox, Juddy Hubbard, David Ellison, Marcos Angelleti and Ellerd Tomte.

The observance was organized by the coroner’s division of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The county contracts with funeral homes to cremate those who do not have legal next of kin to help pay for cremation. The ashes are placed in a marked grave.

Nearly 75 people attended the last service, which was in 2021.