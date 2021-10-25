Funeral service held for late Helena Police assistant chief

"Curt's death was a major loss to the entire community," Pastor Ken DuVall said. "He was involved more than anyone knew or could fathom here today."

A family photo slideshow brought many in the crowd to tears. One particular photo of a young Stinson in a bright red tutu elicited plenty of laughter.

A gun salute, the playing of "Taps" and a presentation from the honor guard followed the local dispatch center's "End of Watch" call over the radio, played live over the fairgrounds' public address system.

The funeral was preceded by a procession nearly 100 emergency service vehicles long that ended in the fairgrounds parking lot under a large American flag hoisted into the air by two Helena Fire Department aerial fire trucks.

Stinson died Oct. 15 at St. Peter's Health following a cancer diagnosis in July. He was 49.

Stinson spent more than 25 years of his career with the Helena Police Department, where he started in January 1995. He has served as both a lieutenant and captain on the local police force and was promoted to the position of assistant chief in September 2020.