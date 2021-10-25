Funeral service held for late Helena Police assistant chief

"I'll love you forever and promise to make you proud."
Danielle Stinson, the oldest daughter of late Helena Police Assistant Chief Curt Stinson, read from a letter she wrote to her father the day he passed during his funeral service held Monday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
"Thank you for teaching me strength and what unconditional love feels like," Danielle said.
More than 400 friends, family members and fellow law enforcement officers attended the service.
Taylor Stinson recalled to the crowd fond memories of family movie nights and "math homework late at night at the kitchen table."
"It was the little things that made his face light up," Taylor said. "He was my role model and the person I strive to be."
Stinson's son, Brandon, also spoke during the service, bringing a bit of levity to the afternoon by listing some of the things that brought out his father's "passion," including "Helena Subaru drivers" and "Big Sky Conference referees."
"You can never really tell someone you love them too much," Brandon said.
Brandon also said he and his family will be "forever grateful for the amount of support we've received" following his father's cancer diagnosis and passing.
Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said he and Stinson started with HPD in 1995, and that Stinson was the first officer he trained. Hagen said the two of them received their first promotions together and moved up the ranks "side by side."
Hagen lauded Stinson's leadership and dedication to the department, adding that Stinson was continuously looking for ways to improve HPD operations.
"Curt's impact on the department will be felt for generations," he said.
Hagen noted that the police officers in attendance were not wearing the traditional Class A uniform peaked hats that Stinson referred to as the "bus driver hats" because the late assistant chief did not like them.
"So I hope he approves of this hat," Hagen said, donning a Montana State University Bobcats baseball cap. Stinson was an avid fan of the university's athletics. "Go Cats! Go!"
Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins delivered remarks on behalf of the city.
"Curt Stinson was a staple of the Helena community," Collins said. "Most of the kids here today don't know a Helena without Curt Stinson."
Collins and others spoke of the far-stretching reach Stinson had within Helena, as he was deeply involved in many philanthropic endeavors and community-focused events.
"Curt's death was a major loss to the entire community," Pastor Ken DuVall said. "He was involved more than anyone knew or could fathom here today."
A family photo slideshow brought many in the crowd to tears. One particular photo of a young Stinson in a bright red tutu elicited plenty of laughter.
A gun salute, the playing of "Taps" and a presentation from the honor guard followed the local dispatch center's "End of Watch" call over the radio, played live over the fairgrounds' public address system.
The funeral was preceded by a procession nearly 100 emergency service vehicles long that ended in the fairgrounds parking lot under a large American flag hoisted into the air by two Helena Fire Department aerial fire trucks.
Stinson died Oct. 15 at St. Peter's Health following a cancer diagnosis in July. He was 49.
Stinson spent more than 25 years of his career with the Helena Police Department, where he started in January 1995. He has served as both a lieutenant and captain on the local police force and was promoted to the position of assistant chief in September 2020.
During his years as a lieutenant and captain, Stinson helped oversee many changes at the department, including the move of the dispatch center. Stinson was also the point of contact between the police department and the public for many years.
Those interested can visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or share a memory of Stinson.