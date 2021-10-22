Funeral, procession scheduled for late assistant police chief

The funeral for Helena Police Department Assistant Chief Curt Stinson is scheduled for Monday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Stinson was diagnosed with cancer in July, and Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said he was being treated for cancer when he died around 9 p.m. on Oct. 15. His death was not related to COVID-19, Hagen added.

Stinson's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m., and an emergency service procession escorting Stinson's remains and his family is set to begin at 10 a.m.

The procession will begin heading west on Skyway Drive. It will turn north onto Bompart Lane before heading west on Canyon Ferry Road to the fairgrounds at 98 W. Custer Ave.

"There will be significant delays and intersections closed beginning at 10 (a.m.) as the procession moves through," a news release from the city of Helena states. "We appreciate your patience with us as we honor Curt's memory."

Additionally, the city is closing some of its offices between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday to allow staff the opportunity to attend the funeral.

The municipal court will be closed. Anyone scheduled for court during this time frame will be notified, the news release states. The utility billing office will remain open but with limited staffing.